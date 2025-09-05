10 Non-Dairy Foods That Are Packed With Calcium

Packed with calcium and boron, chia seeds support bone and muscle health. Sprinkle them on smoothies, oatmeal, or yogurt for extra crunch.
Almonds are a powerhouse of calcium and healthy fats, enjoy them in small portions as a snack or topping.
White beans provide calcium along with iron and make a nutritious addition to soups, salads, or dips.
These crunchy seeds are rich in calcium, magnesium, and vitamin E, best enjoyed unsalted.
Protein-packed edamame also provides calcium, making it a healthy snack or side dish.
Kale is loaded with calcium and antioxidants, perfect for salads, sautés, or smoothies.
These tiny seeds are rich in calcium, zinc, and copper, great toasted or sprinkled on dishes.
A cruciferous vegetable, broccoli not only offers calcium but may also support long-term health.
Along with calcium, sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins A and C, making them a nutrient-dense food.
Okra is a calcium-rich vegetable that also provides fibre, protein, and other nutrients.
