10 Non-Dairy Foods That Are Packed With Calcium

September 5, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Chia Seeds:

Packed with calcium and boron, chia seeds support bone and muscle health. Sprinkle them on smoothies, oatmeal, or yogurt for extra crunch.

Almonds:

Almonds are a powerhouse of calcium and healthy fats, enjoy them in small portions as a snack or topping.

White Beans:

White beans provide calcium along with iron and make a nutritious addition to soups, salads, or dips.

Sunflower Seeds:

These crunchy seeds are rich in calcium, magnesium, and vitamin E, best enjoyed unsalted.

Edamame:

Protein-packed edamame also provides calcium, making it a healthy snack or side dish.

Kale:

Kale is loaded with calcium and antioxidants, perfect for salads, sautés, or smoothies.

Sesame Seeds:

These tiny seeds are rich in calcium, zinc, and copper, great toasted or sprinkled on dishes.

Broccoli:

A cruciferous vegetable, broccoli not only offers calcium but may also support long-term health.

Sweet Potatoes:

Along with calcium, sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins A and C, making them a nutrient-dense food.

Okra:

Okra is a calcium-rich vegetable that also provides fibre, protein, and other nutrients.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

