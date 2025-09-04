8 Drinks To Avoid For Better Health And Energy

Loaded with sugar and calories, soft drinks increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, tooth decay, and heart disease.
High in caffeine and sugar, energy drinks can cause jitters, insomnia, and high blood pressure and even raise the risk of heart attack or stroke.
Frappes and iced coffees are sugar-packed, leading to excess calorie intake, weight gain, and diabetes over time.
From bubble tea to bottled flavoured teas, these sugary drinks add hundreds of calories daily, contributing to weight gain and health problems.
Often stripped of fibre and packed with added sugar, fruit juices provide empty calories without the nutrition of whole fruits.
Alcohol not only damages the liver and other organs but also adds empty calories and raises the risk of serious diseases.
Many flavoured waters contain hidden sugars or artificial sweeteners, making them an unhealthy choice for hydration.
Chocolate milk and other sweetened dairy-based drinks are calorie-dense and can quickly add to weight gain.
