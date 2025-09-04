8 Drinks To Avoid For Better Health And Energy

September 4, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Soft Drinks:

Loaded with sugar and calories, soft drinks increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, tooth decay, and heart disease.

Image Source: Canva

Energy Drinks:

High in caffeine and sugar, energy drinks can cause jitters, insomnia, and high blood pressure and even raise the risk of heart attack or stroke.

Image Source: Canva

Sweetened Coffee Drinks:

Frappes and iced coffees are sugar-packed, leading to excess calorie intake, weight gain, and diabetes over time.

Image Source: Canva

Sweetened Tea:

From bubble tea to bottled flavoured teas, these sugary drinks add hundreds of calories daily, contributing to weight gain and health problems.

Image Source: Canva

Fruit Juices:

Often stripped of fibre and packed with added sugar, fruit juices provide empty calories without the nutrition of whole fruits.

Image Source: Canva

Alcoholic Beverages:

Alcohol not only damages the liver and other organs but also adds empty calories and raises the risk of serious diseases.

Image Source: Canva

Flavoured Water:

Many flavoured waters contain hidden sugars or artificial sweeteners, making them an unhealthy choice for hydration.

Image Source: Canva

Sweetened Milk Drinks:

Chocolate milk and other sweetened dairy-based drinks are calorie-dense and can quickly add to weight gain.

Image Source: Canva

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Image Source: Canva

See More

Should You Eat Bananas For Weight Loss? Here’s The Answer

9 Healthy Drinks That Support Liver Detox And Vitality

World Coconut Day 2025: 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Coconut Oil

8 Dry Fruits That Support Healthy Weight Loss