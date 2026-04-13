Key Differences Everyone Should Understand
Knowing the correct information about heart-related diseases is very important because a little carelessness can be fatal.
Often people confuse heart attack and cardiac arrest, but there is a big difference between the two.
A heart attack occurs when the flow of blood to the heart muscle is blocked.
This usually happens because of a blockage, which prevents the heart from getting oxygen.
Cardiac arrest is a sudden condition in which the heart suddenly stops beating.
Additionally, the person immediately loses consciousness and stops breathing.
In a heart attack, a person experiences chest pain, anxiety, and sweating.
While cardiac arrest is more dangerous and can be fatal without immediate CPR.
Both conditions are serious, but cardiac arrest is more dangerous and life-threatening.