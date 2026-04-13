Heart Attack Vs Cardiac Arrest:

Key Differences Everyone Should Understand

April 13, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
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Knowing the correct information about heart-related diseases is very important because a little carelessness can be fatal.

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Often people confuse heart attack and cardiac arrest, but there is a big difference between the two.

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A heart attack occurs when the flow of blood to the heart muscle is blocked.

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This usually happens because of a blockage, which prevents the heart from getting oxygen.

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Cardiac arrest is a sudden condition in which the heart suddenly stops beating.

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Additionally, the person immediately loses consciousness and stops breathing.

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In a heart attack, a person experiences chest pain, anxiety, and sweating.

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While cardiac arrest is more dangerous and can be fatal without immediate CPR.

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Both conditions are serious, but cardiac arrest is more dangerous and life-threatening.

Image Source: pexels

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