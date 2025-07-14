10 Powerful Health Benefits Of Practicing Anulom Vilom Daily

July 14, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
1. Improves Lung Capacity:

Practising Anulom Vilom strengthen your respiratory system. It increases the oxygen intake and clears out toxins from the lungs. It's a great exercise for breath control and stamina.

2. Reduces Stress And Anxiety:

Breathing alternately from the nostrils activates the parasympathetic nervous system. It helps your body relax and calm the mind. Anulom Vilom is a non-medicate way to manage anxiety.

3. Enhances Mental Clarity And Focus:

Anulom Vilom improves blood flow to the brain which boosts focus, clarity, and concentration. It is a recommended daily practice for students and professionals facing mental fatigue.

4. Detoxifies The Body:

Regular practice of Anulom Vilom supports better circulation and lymphatic drainage. It helps the body naturally flush out all the toxins. The breathing technique also enhances digestion and metabolic function.

5. Boosts Heart Health:

By calming the nervous system, Anulom Vilom lowers the blood pressure. It also improves blood circulation and reduces the risk of cardiovascular stress.

6. Supports Better Sleep:

Anulom Vilom is a mindful breathing practice that soothes the body and mind. It prepares you for a restful and deep sleep. It's a great natural remedy for insomnia and sleep disturbances.

7. Strengthens Immunity:

With improves oxygenation and reduced stress, Anulom Vilom enhances immunity. It helps your body fight off infections and chronic fatigue naturally and more effectively.

8. Aids In Emotional Balance:

This pranayama fosters inner calm, helping manage emotional highs and lows. It's a beneficial practice for people who are dealing with depression or emotional overwhelm.

9. Boosts Skin Health:

Anulom Vilom harmonises both hemispheres of the brain, creating mental balance, clarity, and a deep sense of well-being over time.

10. Helps With Asthma Management:

Regular practice of Anulom Vilom can help clear blocked nasal passages, strengthens the lungs, and improves oxygen intake. This offers relief for asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory issues.

