PCOD vs PCOS: Key Differences Every Woman Should Know For Better Health

August 10, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Changing Lifestyle And Health:

In modern life, unhealthy habits, stress, and an unbalanced routine have become common. These lifestyle shifts are causing a surge in health problems among women.

Image Source: Canva

Women's Health Challenges Rising:

Poor dietary choices, lack of physical activity, and increasing work pressure are making hormonal issues more prevalent. Among these, PCOD and PCOS top the list.

Image Source: pexels

PCOD And PCOS: Common Yet Different

PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) and PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) are often confused, but they are different conditions with distinct causes and treatments.

Image Source: pexels

Why The Confusion Exists:

Since both involve cysts in the ovaries and affect hormonal balance, many believe they are the same. However, the scale of impact and treatment needs differ.

Image Source: pexels

What Happens In PCOD?

In PCOD, the ovaries do not function properly, causing small cysts to form. The ovaries produce excess androgens, disrupting the menstrual cycle and delaying ovulation.

Image Source: Pinterest/manya1493

What Happens In PCOS?

In PCOS, hormonal imbalance affects the entire body. Along with cysts in the ovaries, there are metabolic issues and higher risks of related health problems.

Image Source: Pinterest/annamilorava99

Impact On The Body:

PCOS can cause irregular periods, weight gain, excessive hair growth, and fertility issues. Its effects are more widespread compared to PCOD.

Image Source: Canva

Treatment Differences:

PCOD can often be managed with healthy lifestyle changes, balanced nutrition, and exercise. PCOS, however, usually requires medical treatment along with lifestyle adjustments.

Image Source: Canva

Early Awareness In Key:

Recognising the difference between PCOD and PCOS helps in timely diagnosis and proper care, improving long-term health outcomes for women.

Image Source: Pinterest/popsugar

See More

What’s The Best Time To Eat Sweets? Know The Healthiest Window

6 Surprising Health Benefits Of Eating Boiled Potatoes

Red Carrots vs Black Carrots: Which One Is Healthier For You?

Eating Rice Everyday? These 6 Hidden Health Risks Might Surprise You