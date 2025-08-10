PCOD vs PCOS: Key Differences Every Woman Should Know For Better Health

In modern life, unhealthy habits, stress, and an unbalanced routine have become common. These lifestyle shifts are causing a surge in health problems among women.
Poor dietary choices, lack of physical activity, and increasing work pressure are making hormonal issues more prevalent. Among these, PCOD and PCOS top the list.
PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) and PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) are often confused, but they are different conditions with distinct causes and treatments.
Since both involve cysts in the ovaries and affect hormonal balance, many believe they are the same. However, the scale of impact and treatment needs differ.
In PCOD, the ovaries do not function properly, causing small cysts to form. The ovaries produce excess androgens, disrupting the menstrual cycle and delaying ovulation.
In PCOS, hormonal imbalance affects the entire body. Along with cysts in the ovaries, there are metabolic issues and higher risks of related health problems.
PCOS can cause irregular periods, weight gain, excessive hair growth, and fertility issues. Its effects are more widespread compared to PCOD.
PCOD can often be managed with healthy lifestyle changes, balanced nutrition, and exercise. PCOS, however, usually requires medical treatment along with lifestyle adjustments.
Recognising the difference between PCOD and PCOS helps in timely diagnosis and proper care, improving long-term health outcomes for women.