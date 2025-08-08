What’s The Best Time To Eat Sweets? Know The Healthiest Window

Why We Love Sweets?

Most people enjoy sweets, from desserts to traditional treats, making them a favourite part of daily life.

Common Sweet-Eating Habit:

Some people eat sweets first thing in the morning, while others prefer them before bed.

The Hidden Risks:

Eating sweets can spike blood sugar levels rapidly, leading to fatigue, indigestion, and stomach discomfort.

Why Timing Matters:

To avoid these side effects, it’s important to know the right time to enjoy sweets.

The Ideal Time:

Experts say the best time to eat sweets is after lunch, when your body is better equipped to handle sugar.

How To Time It Right?

Have your sweet treat about 1 hour after lunch, not immediately after finishing your meal.

The Daytime Advantage:

Eating sweets in the afternoon gives your body enough time to burn calories throughout the day.

Why Morning Or Evening Can Be Harmful:

Sweets early in the morning or late in the evening can disrupt digestion and energy levels.

Missing Nutrients Issue:

At these times, sweets often replace nutrient-rich foods like protein, fibre, and vitamins, impacting overall health.

