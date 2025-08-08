What’s The Best Time To Eat Sweets? Know The Healthiest Window

Most people enjoy sweets, from desserts to traditional treats, making them a favourite part of daily life.
Some people eat sweets first thing in the morning, while others prefer them before bed.
Eating sweets can spike blood sugar levels rapidly, leading to fatigue, indigestion, and stomach discomfort.
To avoid these side effects, it’s important to know the right time to enjoy sweets.
Experts say the best time to eat sweets is after lunch, when your body is better equipped to handle sugar.
Have your sweet treat about 1 hour after lunch, not immediately after finishing your meal.
Eating sweets in the afternoon gives your body enough time to burn calories throughout the day.
Sweets early in the morning or late in the evening can disrupt digestion and energy levels.
At these times, sweets often replace nutrient-rich foods like protein, fibre, and vitamins, impacting overall health.