Low Blood Pressure Diet: Best Foods And Drinks To Naturally Boost BP

August 11, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Poor Lifestyle And Diet Can Trigger Low BP:

In today’s fast-paced life, unhealthy lifestyle habits and poor diet choices are major reasons behind the rise in low blood pressure cases.

Image Source: pexels

What's Considered Normal Blood Pressure?

A healthy blood pressure level is generally around 120/80 mmHg, which keeps your heart and body functioning properly.

Image Source: pexels

When Does BP Become 'Low'?

If your blood pressure drops below 90/60 mmHg, it is medically considered low blood pressure or hypotension.

Image Source: pexels

Common Symptoms Of Low BP:

Low BP can cause dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision, lightheadedness, and even fainting in severe cases.

Image Source: pexels

Diet Plays A Major Role:

When dealing with low blood pressure, your diet becomes crucial in maintaining stable BP levels.

Image Source: pexels

Foods That Help Low BP:

Let’s take a look at what you should eat to increase your BP naturally and safely.

Image Source: pexels

1. Salty Snacks:

In low BP, you can have more salty foods like chips, namkeen, and salted nuts to raise blood pressure quickly.

Image Source: pexels

2. Protein And Energy-Rich Foods:

Eating paneer, dark chocolate, coconut water, and fresh fruits can help stabilise low BP levels.

Image Source: pexels

3. Salt And Lemon Water:

Drinking water with a pinch of salt and lemon can instantly help improve blood circulation and raise BP.

Image Source: pexels

4: Coffee:

A cup of black coffee can work wonders as its caffeine content temporarily increases blood pressure.

Image Source: pexels

See More

PCOD vs PCOS: Key Differences Every Woman Should Know For Better Health

What’s The Best Time To Eat Sweets? Know The Healthiest Window

6 Surprising Health Benefits Of Eating Boiled Potatoes

Red Carrots vs Black Carrots: Which One Is Healthier For You?