Low Blood Pressure Diet: Best Foods And Drinks To Naturally Boost BP

In today’s fast-paced life, unhealthy lifestyle habits and poor diet choices are major reasons behind the rise in low blood pressure cases.
A healthy blood pressure level is generally around 120/80 mmHg, which keeps your heart and body functioning properly.
If your blood pressure drops below 90/60 mmHg, it is medically considered low blood pressure or hypotension.
Low BP can cause dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision, lightheadedness, and even fainting in severe cases.
When dealing with low blood pressure, your diet becomes crucial in maintaining stable BP levels.
Let’s take a look at what you should eat to increase your BP naturally and safely.
In low BP, you can have more salty foods like chips, namkeen, and salted nuts to raise blood pressure quickly.
Eating paneer, dark chocolate, coconut water, and fresh fruits can help stabilise low BP levels.
Drinking water with a pinch of salt and lemon can instantly help improve blood circulation and raise BP.
A cup of black coffee can work wonders as its caffeine content temporarily increases blood pressure.