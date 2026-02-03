6 Fruits With The Highest Vitamin C Content You Should Eat Daily

Without enough vitamin C, the body gradually starts to feel weak and fatigued. This essential nutrient supports immunity, helps repair tissues, aids iron absorption, and protects cells from damage. A long-term deficiency can affect skin health, wound healing, and overall energy levels.
Vitamin C isn’t only taken to prevent colds. It also plays a key role in collagen production, heart health, brain function, and reducing oxidative stress. That’s why doctors recommend meeting daily vitamin C needs through natural food sources whenever possible.
According to the National Institutes of Health, adult men need 90 mg of vitamin C per day, while women require 75 mg daily. These needs may increase during illness, stress, or recovery periods.
Kiwi tops the list of vitamin C–rich fruits. Experts say just two kiwis provide around 137 mg of vitamin C, which is more than the recommended daily intake. Kiwi also supports digestion and skin health.
Guava ranks second with an impressive 126 mg of vitamin C per serving. It’s also rich in fibre and antioxidants, making it excellent for digestion, immunity, and blood sugar balance.
Papaya comes third, offering approximately 88 mg of vitamin C. Along with improving immunity, it supports gut health and reduces inflammation, making it a great daily fruit option.
Strawberries are not just delicious—they’re also packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. Regular consumption helps improve skin texture, heart health, and immunity while satisfying sweet cravings naturally.
Oranges remain one of the most popular vitamin C fruits worldwide. Easy to consume and refreshing, they help strengthen immunity, support hydration, and improve overall vitality.
Black currants are a lesser-known but extremely potent source of vitamin C. They also contain powerful antioxidants that support eye health, immunity, and inflammation control.