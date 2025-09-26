5 Types of People Who Should Avoid Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is one of the most popular Ayurvedic herbs known for boosting immunity, reducing stress, and improving overall health. But it’s not suitable for everyone.
Rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial compounds, Ashwagandha helps fight several health conditions and supports the body’s natural healing process.
Despite its many benefits, Ashwagandha can cause side effects in certain groups of people. Knowing when to avoid it is just as important as knowing when to take it.
If you already have low blood pressure, Ashwagandha can lower it further, which may cause dizziness, weakness, or even fainting spells.
Pregnant women are strongly advised to stay away from Ashwagandha, as it may lead to complications and is not considered safe during pregnancy.
Ashwagandha may raise thyroid hormone levels. For people with hyperthyroidism or thyroid imbalance, this can worsen their condition.
Ashwagandha stimulates brain activity. For those struggling with insomnia or sleeplessness, it can make the problem more severe.
Those with diabetes should be cautious. Ashwagandha may interfere with blood sugar levels and complicate diabetes management.
While Ashwagandha is beneficial for many, not everyone should consume it. Always consult a doctor before adding it to your daily routine.