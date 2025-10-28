8 Common Causes Behind Frequent Mouth Ulcers You Shouldn’t Ignore

October 28, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
What Are Mouth Ulcers?

Mouth ulcers are small, painful sores that appear inside the mouth, often making it difficult to eat, drink, or speak comfortably.

1. Nutrient Deficiency Can Be A Key Trigger:

A lack of essential nutrients such as vitamin B12, iron, zinc, and folic acid can make you more prone to recurring mouth ulcers.

2. Overly Spicy Or Fried Foods Can Irritate:

Eating too much spicy, hot, or fried food can irritate the soft lining of the mouth and cause ulcer formation.

3. Repeated Injuries Worsen The Condition:

Biting your inner cheek or brushing too hard can injure the mouth tissue, leading to frequent ulcers.

4. Stress And Anxiety Weaken Oral Health:

High stress levels and anxiety can disrupt your immune balance, increasing the likelihood of ulcers.

5. Pregnancy Can Also Be A Factor:

Hormonal changes during pregnancy may make women more prone to developing mouth ulcers.

6. Infections Can Trigger Recurrence:

Bacterial or fungal infections in the mouth can lead to inflammation, which triggers ulcers again and again.

7. Digestive Problems May Be The Hidden Cause:

An upset stomach, acidity, or poor digestion can sometimes manifest as frequent mouth ulcers.

8. Wisdom Teeth Can Cause Ulcers Too:

The eruption of wisdom teeth can irritate nearby mouth tissues, causing repeated sores in the area.

