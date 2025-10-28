8 Common Causes Behind Frequent Mouth Ulcers You Shouldn’t Ignore

Mouth ulcers are small, painful sores that appear inside the mouth, often making it difficult to eat, drink, or speak comfortably.
A lack of essential nutrients such as vitamin B12, iron, zinc, and folic acid can make you more prone to recurring mouth ulcers.
Eating too much spicy, hot, or fried food can irritate the soft lining of the mouth and cause ulcer formation.
Biting your inner cheek or brushing too hard can injure the mouth tissue, leading to frequent ulcers.
High stress levels and anxiety can disrupt your immune balance, increasing the likelihood of ulcers.
Hormonal changes during pregnancy may make women more prone to developing mouth ulcers.
Bacterial or fungal infections in the mouth can lead to inflammation, which triggers ulcers again and again.
An upset stomach, acidity, or poor digestion can sometimes manifest as frequent mouth ulcers.
The eruption of wisdom teeth can irritate nearby mouth tissues, causing repeated sores in the area.