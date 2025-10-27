7 Early Symptoms Of Brain Tumours You Should Never Ignore

October 27, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Pexels

A Serious Health Concern:

A brain tumour is a dangerous condition that causes abnormal growth of cells inside the brain. Detecting it early increases the chances of successful treatment.

Image Source: freepik

Abnormal Growth Of Brain Cells:

The disease occurs when brain cells start multiplying uncontrollably, forming a mass that can disrupt normal brain function and lead to serious complications.

Image Source: freepik

Warning Signs You Must Watch For:

Brain tumours often show subtle signs before becoming severe. Recognising these early symptoms can help in timely diagnosis and treatment.

Image Source: freepik

1. Persistent Headaches:

Frequent or severe headaches that do not go away easily are one of the earliest signs of a brain tumour and should not be ignored.

Image Source: freepik

2. Blurred Or Distorted Vision:

Experiencing blurry vision or difficulty focusing your eyes may indicate pressure within the brain caused by a growing tumour.

Image Source: Pexels

3. Headache Followed By Vomiting:

Headaches accompanied by nausea or vomiting that bring temporary relief can be a concerning sign linked to increased pressure inside the skull.

Image Source: freepik

4. Memory Loss And Concentration Issues:

If you find it difficult to focus, remember things, or perform routine tasks, it could be due to brain cell disturbance caused by a tumour.

Image Source: freepik

5. Weakness Or Numbness In Limbs:

Tingling sensations, weakness, or numbness in the hands and feet may occur when a tumour affects the nerves controlling motor functions.

Image Source: freepik

6. Sudden Mood Changes:

Frequent mood swings, irritability, or changes in personality might also indicate a tumour’s impact on the emotional control areas of the brain.

Image Source: freepik

7. Headache During Movement Or Sneezing:

If you feel intense pain while bending forward, sneezing, or coughing, it might signal pressure changes due to a brain tumour and needs medical attention immediately.

Image Source: freepik

See More

7 Daily Habits That Can Keep Your Heart Healthy And Strong

6 Healthy Sleep Hacks For Night Owls To Wake Up Fresh And Energised

World Menopause Day 2025: 9 Symptoms Of Menopause That May Surprise You

3 Vitamin Deficiencies That Lead To Premature Hair Greying