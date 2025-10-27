7 Early Symptoms Of Brain Tumours You Should Never Ignore

A brain tumour is a dangerous condition that causes abnormal growth of cells inside the brain. Detecting it early increases the chances of successful treatment.
The disease occurs when brain cells start multiplying uncontrollably, forming a mass that can disrupt normal brain function and lead to serious complications.
Brain tumours often show subtle signs before becoming severe. Recognising these early symptoms can help in timely diagnosis and treatment.
Frequent or severe headaches that do not go away easily are one of the earliest signs of a brain tumour and should not be ignored.
Experiencing blurry vision or difficulty focusing your eyes may indicate pressure within the brain caused by a growing tumour.
Headaches accompanied by nausea or vomiting that bring temporary relief can be a concerning sign linked to increased pressure inside the skull.
If you find it difficult to focus, remember things, or perform routine tasks, it could be due to brain cell disturbance caused by a tumour.
Tingling sensations, weakness, or numbness in the hands and feet may occur when a tumour affects the nerves controlling motor functions.
Frequent mood swings, irritability, or changes in personality might also indicate a tumour’s impact on the emotional control areas of the brain.
If you feel intense pain while bending forward, sneezing, or coughing, it might signal pressure changes due to a brain tumour and needs medical attention immediately.