3 Vitamin Deficiencies That Cause Numbness In Hands And Feet

October 4, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Sudden Numbness In Hands And Feet:

Sometimes, people experience sudden tingling or numbness in their hands and feet without any obvious reason.

Vitamin Deficiency:

Numbness in extremities can often be linked to a lack of essential vitamins in the body.

Key Vitamins Behind Nerve Health:

Repeated numbness is commonly caused by deficiencies in vitamins B12, B1, and B6, which are crucial for nerve function.

Vitamin B-12 Rich Foods:

Include fish, eggs, milk, cheese, and yogurt in your diet to maintain healthy vitamin B12 levels and prevent numbness.

Sources Of Vitamin B6:

Potatoes, whole grains, and citrus fruits are excellent sources of vitamin B6, supporting overall nerve health.

Foods With Vitamin B1:

You can get it from whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and fortified cereals. Including these foods in your diet helps prevent numbness in hands and feet caused by B1 deficiency.

Why Vitamin B12, B6, And B1 Are Essential:

These vitamins play a vital role in the proper functioning of the nervous system and preventing neuropathic symptoms.

Other Causes Of Numbness:

Occasional numbness can also result from general body weakness or fatigue, so maintaining overall health is important.

Preventing Numbness Naturally:

A balanced diet rich in vitamins B12, B1, B6, and magnesium, along with regular exercise, can help keep your nerves healthy.

