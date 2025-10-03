Eating Too Much Ginger: 5 Surprising Harms You Must Know

From tea to vegetables, ginger is a staple ingredient in every kitchen, adding flavor and health benefits.
Ayurveda describes ginger as a powerful herb full of beneficial properties for digestion, immunity, and overall wellness.
Despite its health benefits, excessive ginger intake can trigger unwanted side effects that affect your body.
Overeating ginger can irritate the stomach lining and increase acidity, leading to discomfort or heartburn.
High consumption of ginger may lower blood pressure and blood sugar, which can be risky for certain individuals.
Some people may experience skin irritation, redness, or itching after consuming too much ginger.
Pregnant women should consult a doctor before taking ginger, as excessive intake can pose risks during pregnancy.
Eating too much ginger may cause scratchiness, throat irritation, or a burning sensation.
While ginger is highly beneficial for health, moderation is crucial to avoid these side effects.