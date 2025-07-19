July 19, 2025

Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri’s Chic Looks While Promoting ‘Dhadak 2’

‘Dhadak 2’ Actors Snapped In Mumbai

‘Dhadak 2’ stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri turned heads at a recent promotional event in Mumbai.

Triptii's Look

Triptii made a strong case for denim-on-denim as she stepped out in a co-ord set that was both structured and stylish.

Details

Her ensemble featured a cropped denim jacket paired with a pleated, ankle-grazing dress, elevated with delicate white floral embroidery on the collar.

Statement Accessories

Keeping the look fuss-free yet polished, Triptii went for minimal accessories, silver hoop earrings

Sleek Hair

The actress completed her promotional look with a neatly tied ponytail and black sunglasses.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Look

Siddhant opted for a relaxed yet put-together look in a pale grey jacket layered over a blush-pink shirt.

Outfit Details

Paired with classic black trousers, the outfit was effortless, modern, and perfectly coordinated for a daytime event.

About ‘Dhadak 2’

Slated to release on August 1, 2025, ‘Dhadak 2’ promises a fresh take on young love.

Hindi Adaptation

‘Dhadak 2’ isn’t just a stylish love story; it’s a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed 2018 Tamil film ‘Pariyerum Perumal’.

