Nia Sharma Drops Fire Looks

Slays in Pink

Television actress Nia Sharma looked breathtaking in a strapless pink mini dress with ruffled details in her latest Instagram post.

Chic Styling

She accessorised her look with a dainty golden necklace, rings, bracelets, and wore her hair in a chic bun — letting the outfit take center stage.

‘Pookie’ Vibes

Her quirky caption, “Essentially a pookie, forced to be a gangsta in this cruel world,” and the ‘Pookie Anthem’ as background music drew major attention.

Compliments Roll In

Mouni Roy commented, “Caption and the song” with heart and laugh emojis, while Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Sexy pookie.”

Behind-The-Scenes

One of the videos showed Nia posing confidently, while other clips captured her getting ready in her vanity van.

Laughter Chefs 2

Nia wrapped shooting for Laughter Chefs Season 2 last month and has now shared fun BTS moments from the set.

Finale Day

A cheerful video showed the cast — including Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, and others — waving goodbye after a 22-hour finale shoot.

Emotional Tribute

She wrote an emotional caption recalling how the day was filled with laughter, cooking, complaining, and ended with teary eyes.

Musical Send-off

Nia signed off with a remix of Kishore Kumar’s Ik Rasta Hai Zindagi, adding a nostalgic touch to her farewell post.

