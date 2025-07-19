Nia Sharma Drops Fire Looks

Television actress Nia Sharma looked breathtaking in a strapless pink mini dress with ruffled details in her latest Instagram post.
She accessorised her look with a dainty golden necklace, rings, bracelets, and wore her hair in a chic bun — letting the outfit take center stage.
Her quirky caption, “Essentially a pookie, forced to be a gangsta in this cruel world,” and the ‘Pookie Anthem’ as background music drew major attention.
Mouni Roy commented, “Caption and the song” with heart and laugh emojis, while Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Sexy pookie.”
One of the videos showed Nia posing confidently, while other clips captured her getting ready in her vanity van.
Nia wrapped shooting for Laughter Chefs Season 2 last month and has now shared fun BTS moments from the set.
A cheerful video showed the cast — including Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, and others — waving goodbye after a 22-hour finale shoot.
She wrote an emotional caption recalling how the day was filled with laughter, cooking, complaining, and ended with teary eyes.
Nia signed off with a remix of Kishore Kumar’s Ik Rasta Hai Zindagi, adding a nostalgic touch to her farewell post.