Rakul Preet Singh’s Ethnic Looks Scream Elegance
An adored name across Indian cinema, Rakul isn’t just celebrated for her acting prowess — her impeccable fashion sense, especially in ethnic wear, has always turned heads.
With every appearance in traditional outfits, she’s exuded a poetic elegance, radiating charm that’s equal parts regal and radiant.
In a breezy yellow georgette saree and V-neck blouse, she looked like summer personified — glowing, vibrant, and joyful.
Wrapped in a red embellished saree with golden work, Rakul paired it with a V-neck blouse, traditional bangles, and jhumkas. Pure desi elegance.
Dressed in a dramatic black sequin saree-skirt with a thigh-high slit and a printed blouse, Rakul looked nothing short of a showstopper.
Rakul stunned in a blue and white saree with intricate hand embroidery and a halter-neck blouse, serving modern-meets-traditional chic.
In a blue-silver sequin saree with a mirrorwork blouse, Rakul kept things minimal and powerful — a perfect blend of subtlety and sparkle.
Rakul brought a fresh twist to tradition in a yellow embroidered jacket over a bustier and dhoti skirt. A fusion look finished with a ponytail and grace.
In a rose-red bridal lehenga with intricate chikankari embroidery, Rakul looked like royalty reincarnated. Paired with a wide-neck blouse and dazzling diamond jewellery, the look was bold, breathtaking, and unforgettable.