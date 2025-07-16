July 16, 2025

Rakul Preet Singh’s Ethnic Looks Scream Elegance

Published by: ABP Live
Rakul Preet's Ethnic Looks

An adored name across Indian cinema, Rakul isn’t just celebrated for her acting prowess — her impeccable fashion sense, especially in ethnic wear, has always turned heads.

Regal And Radiant

With every appearance in traditional outfits, she’s exuded a poetic elegance, radiating charm that’s equal parts regal and radiant.

Sunshine Simplicity

In a breezy yellow georgette saree and V-neck blouse, she looked like summer personified — glowing, vibrant, and joyful.

Saree Glam

Wrapped in a red embellished saree with golden work, Rakul paired it with a V-neck blouse, traditional bangles, and jhumkas. Pure desi elegance.

Black Beauty

Dressed in a dramatic black sequin saree-skirt with a thigh-high slit and a printed blouse, Rakul looked nothing short of a showstopper.

Cool Tones, Bold Mood

Rakul stunned in a blue and white saree with intricate hand embroidery and a halter-neck blouse, serving modern-meets-traditional chic.

Shimmering in Blue

In a blue-silver sequin saree with a mirrorwork blouse, Rakul kept things minimal and powerful — a perfect blend of subtlety and sparkle.

Fusion Queen

Rakul brought a fresh twist to tradition in a yellow embroidered jacket over a bustier and dhoti skirt. A fusion look finished with a ponytail and grace.

Red Royalty

In a rose-red bridal lehenga with intricate chikankari embroidery, Rakul looked like royalty reincarnated. Paired with a wide-neck blouse and dazzling diamond jewellery, the look was bold, breathtaking, and unforgettable.

