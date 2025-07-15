July 15, 2025

Rasha Thadani Just Dropped The Cutest Vibes

'Roshni' Vibes

Rasha Thadani’s post was captioned “Roshniiiii,” reflecting a radiant, light-filled theme throughout the photo and video carousel.

Joyful Close-Up

The opening image shows Rasha smiling brightly, wearing black with a large flower tucked behind her ear — simple, yet striking.

Sun-Kissed Aesthetic

A dreamy sunlit portrait follows, capturing her in a soft, glowing moment that elevates the post’s visual tone.

Playful & Poetic

From goofy selfies and a thoughtful window-gazing moment to a photo of a roadside quote, the post mixes fun with introspection.

Mysterious Pinky Swear

One photo shows a pinky promise with two unknown companions — only their fingers are visible, adding intrigue.

Butterfly Connection

She includes a butterfly tattoo close-up and a heartwarming childhood video with a butterfly on her hand — highlighting her long-standing love for butterflies.

Adorable Selfies

Towards the end, she drops a stream of cute, unfiltered selfies, showing her relaxed, real side

Equestrian Side

A video shows Rasha riding a horse, adding another dimension to her interests and personality.

Bollywood Journey

Rasha debuted in Azaad opposite Ajay Devgn and will next be seen in Laikey Laikaa (2026) opposite Munjya actor Abhay Verma.

