Rasha Thadani Just Dropped The Cutest Vibes

Rasha Thadani’s post was captioned “Roshniiiii,” reflecting a radiant, light-filled theme throughout the photo and video carousel.
The opening image shows Rasha smiling brightly, wearing black with a large flower tucked behind her ear — simple, yet striking.
A dreamy sunlit portrait follows, capturing her in a soft, glowing moment that elevates the post’s visual tone.
From goofy selfies and a thoughtful window-gazing moment to a photo of a roadside quote, the post mixes fun with introspection.
One photo shows a pinky promise with two unknown companions — only their fingers are visible, adding intrigue.
She includes a butterfly tattoo close-up and a heartwarming childhood video with a butterfly on her hand — highlighting her long-standing love for butterflies.
Towards the end, she drops a stream of cute, unfiltered selfies, showing her relaxed, real side
A video shows Rasha riding a horse, adding another dimension to her interests and personality.
Rasha debuted in Azaad opposite Ajay Devgn and will next be seen in Laikey Laikaa (2026) opposite Munjya actor Abhay Verma.