Alia Bhatt Pulled Up In Black & Broke The Scene

The actress brought her A-game to a recent party in Mumbai, rocking a stunning black co-ord set that balanced elegance and allure.
Her outfit featured a sleek off-shoulder top and matching pants that flaunted her toned figure — simple, sexy, and statement-worthy.
Alia kept her makeup fresh and glowing, opting for glossy lips and radiant skin. Her neatly styled bun added polish to the look.
A clip of Alia arriving at the venue has gone viral on social media, with fans praising her effortless style and confident vibe.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Alia showered love on Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for their impressive debuts.
She gushed, “Two beautiful, magical STARS are born,” and said she couldn’t take her eyes off their honest, powerful performances.
Alia applauded the director for crafting a film “full of heart and soul,” praising the emotion and music that moved her deeply.
The actress is also working with YRF on her next action film Alpha, a female-led spy thriller set to mark another bold turn in her career.
The film opened to strong numbers, raking in ₹21.25 crore on Day 1 — a solid start for a movie led by debutants and backed by Alia’s praise.