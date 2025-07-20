July 20, 2025

Alia Bhatt Pulled Up In Black & Broke The Scene

Alia Bhatt turned heads

The actress brought her A-game to a recent party in Mumbai, rocking a stunning black co-ord set that balanced elegance and allure.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Chic off-shoulder

Her outfit featured a sleek off-shoulder top and matching pants that flaunted her toned figure — simple, sexy, and statement-worthy.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Soft glam

Alia kept her makeup fresh and glowing, opting for glossy lips and radiant skin. Her neatly styled bun added polish to the look.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Video goes viral

A clip of Alia arriving at the venue has gone viral on social media, with fans praising her effortless style and confident vibe.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Saiyaara debutants

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Alia showered love on Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for their impressive debuts.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Calls them “magical stars”

She gushed, “Two beautiful, magical STARS are born,” and said she couldn’t take her eyes off their honest, powerful performances.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Shoutout to director

Alia applauded the director for crafting a film “full of heart and soul,” praising the emotion and music that moved her deeply.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

YRF project

The actress is also working with YRF on her next action film Alpha, a female-led spy thriller set to mark another bold turn in her career.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Saiyaara scores big

The film opened to strong numbers, raking in ₹21.25 crore on Day 1 — a solid start for a movie led by debutants and backed by Alia’s praise.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

