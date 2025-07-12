Ankita Lokhande’s Soft Glam Moment In Chic Dress

Ankita Lokhande recently set Instagram ablaze by sharing a series of photos in a plunging floral pink outfit. She opted for an effortlessly chic look with open hair and no accessories.
The actress paired her look with a powerful self-love quote: “She bloomed the day she decided to water herself first... real love—begins within.”
Netizens were quick to shower praise. Comments like “So hot Ankita di,” “beautiful,” and “stunning” dominated her post, along with plenty of fire and heart emojis.
The glamorous post follows recent rumours surrounding her alleged pregnancy, which had gone viral online.
The speculation began after a promo from Laughter Chefs Season 2 featured Ankita saying, “Main pregnant hoon,” during a playful segment, shocking her co-stars.
The comment led to widespread online discussions, with fans debating whether the announcement was serious or part of a script.
In a later vlog, Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain reacted to the rumours. Vicky jokingly said, “Negotiations are on.”
Despite the buzz, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the pregnancy outright, keeping fans curious.
She remains actively involved in Laughter Chefs Season 2, showing no signs of slowing down in her career.