Ankita Lokhande’s Soft Glam Moment In Chic Dress

Style Statement

Ankita Lokhande recently set Instagram ablaze by sharing a series of photos in a plunging floral pink outfit. She opted for an effortlessly chic look with open hair and no accessories.

Image Source: Instagram/lokhandeankita

Caption Wins Hearts

The actress paired her look with a powerful self-love quote: “She bloomed the day she decided to water herself first... real love—begins within.”

Image Source: Instagram/lokhandeankita

Fans' Love

Netizens were quick to shower praise. Comments like “So hot Ankita di,” “beautiful,” and “stunning” dominated her post, along with plenty of fire and heart emojis.

Image Source: Instagram/lokhandeankita

Bold Look

The glamorous post follows recent rumours surrounding her alleged pregnancy, which had gone viral online.

Image Source: Instagram/lokhandeankita

Pregnancy Rumours

The speculation began after a promo from Laughter Chefs Season 2 featured Ankita saying, “Main pregnant hoon,” during a playful segment, shocking her co-stars.

Image Source: Instagram/lokhandeankita

Audience Reaction

The comment led to widespread online discussions, with fans debating whether the announcement was serious or part of a script.

Image Source: Instagram/lokhandeankita

Couple Clears the Air

In a later vlog, Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain reacted to the rumours. Vicky jokingly said, “Negotiations are on.”

Image Source: Instagram/lokhandeankita

No Official Confirmation

Despite the buzz, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the pregnancy outright, keeping fans curious.

Image Source: Instagram/lokhandeankita

TV Journey

She remains actively involved in Laughter Chefs Season 2, showing no signs of slowing down in her career.

Image Source: Instagram/lokhandeankita

