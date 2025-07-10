Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mystery Woman? Meet Georgina D’Silva

The Metro… In Dino actor is once again making headlines, but this time it's his personal life doing the talking. Fans are convinced he’s soft-launching a new relationship.
Georgina D’Silva is a freelance model and photographer from Goa, known for her minimal, effortless vibe and artistic presence across the fashion world.
She works across the fashion and creative industry, balancing gigs in front of the camera with her passion behind the lens. Her work reflects a laid-back yet bold aesthetic.
Georgina graduated with First Class Honours in Fashion Image Making and Styling from the University of Salford in 2017, a foundation that fuels her creative direction.
Though born in Goa, Georgina grew up in a small town in northwest UK, which helped shape her global style sensibilities and early interest in fashion and image-making.
With her striking looks and artistic edge, Georgina is gaining popularity in fashion circles—and now, even more so after being linked to Aditya Roy Kapur.
The rumour mill went into overdrive after fans noticed subtle hints in Aditya’s social media, sparking buzz that Georgina could be the new woman in his life.
Before Georgina, Aditya dated actress Ananya Panday for two years. The couple broke up in 2024, with Ananya sharing a cryptic post after their split.
While neither Aditya nor Georgina has confirmed the relationship, their social media moves and growing curiosity from fans have made Georgina a name to watch.