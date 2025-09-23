Jacqueliene Fernandez Shines Bright At London Fashion Week
London Fashion Week witnessed a spectacular moment as Bollywood star Jacqueliene Fernandez graced the runway for renowned designer Anamika Khanna.
Renowned for her impeccable style and red carpet charisma, Jacqueliene once again impressed with a look that seamlessly combined contemporary sophistication with high-fashion elegance.
For the event, she chose a striking statement blazer adorned with an intricate geometric pattern.
The tailored fit accentuated her silhouette, while the modern design elevated the classic blazer into a couture masterpiece.
Keeping accessories minimal and styling understated, Jacqueliene allowed the garment’s detailed craftsmanship to take center stage, exuding confidence and effortless poise.
Every aspect of the outfit—from the precise cuts to the bold patterns—highlighted Anamika Khanna’s mastery in haute couture.
Jacqueliene’s presence not only showcased the designer’s vision on a global platform but also reinforced her status as a fashion icon capable of carrying daring, statement-making ensembles with ease.
Consistently making waves in international fashion circles, Jacqueliene continues to set benchmarks for style and glamour with every appearance.
Her collaboration with Anamika Khanna at London Fashion Week perfectly illustrated the fusion of Indian couture artistry and global high-fashion sensibilities.