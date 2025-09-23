September 23, 2025

Jacqueliene Fernandez Shines Bright At London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week witnessed a spectacular moment as Bollywood star Jacqueliene Fernandez graced the runway for renowned designer Anamika Khanna.

High Fashion Elegance

Renowned for her impeccable style and red carpet charisma, Jacqueliene once again impressed with a look that seamlessly combined contemporary sophistication with high-fashion elegance.

What She Wore

For the event, she chose a striking statement blazer adorned with an intricate geometric pattern.

Couture Masterpiece

The tailored fit accentuated her silhouette, while the modern design elevated the classic blazer into a couture masterpiece.

Effortless Poise

Keeping accessories minimal and styling understated, Jacqueliene allowed the garment’s detailed craftsmanship to take center stage, exuding confidence and effortless poise.

Anamika Khanna's Mastery

Every aspect of the outfit—from the precise cuts to the bold patterns—highlighted Anamika Khanna’s mastery in haute couture.

Fashion Icon

Jacqueliene’s presence not only showcased the designer’s vision on a global platform but also reinforced her status as a fashion icon capable of carrying daring, statement-making ensembles with ease.

Setting Benchmarks

Consistently making waves in international fashion circles, Jacqueliene continues to set benchmarks for style and glamour with every appearance.

Global High-Fashion

Her collaboration with Anamika Khanna at London Fashion Week perfectly illustrated the fusion of Indian couture artistry and global high-fashion sensibilities.

