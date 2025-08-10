August 10, 2025

Panday Family Celebrates Ahaan’s Saiyaara Dream Run

Proud Mom Moment

Ahaan Panday’s mother, fitness expert and author Deanne Panday, celebrated her son’s Saiyaara success by sharing heartfelt moments from the film’s bash on Instagram.

Celebrating With the Team

Photos featured Ahaan smiling alongside director Mohit Suri, reflecting their strong bond and mutual admiration.

Sweet Words for the Director

Deanne called Mohit Suri “magical” and expressed deep gratitude for his role in her son’s journey.

Film’s Crew

She acknowledged Saiyaara’s producer, music team, and casting director Shanoo Sharma for their support and faith in Ahaan.

Warm Message

Deanne praised Ahaan’s leading lady, calling her “brilliant” and urging her to stay “young and innocent.”

Emotional Note

In her most touching words, Deanne told Ahaan he was her “heart, soul, and life,” urging him to keep shining.

Fans React

Social media users called the bond between Ahaan and his mother “pure” and “inspiring.”

Record-Breaking Run

The YRF-backed film, released on July 18 without promotions, has earned ₹400 crore globally.

Panday Family

With Saiyaara’s massive success, it marked a proud and unforgettable moment for the entire family.

