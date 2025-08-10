Panday Family Celebrates Ahaan’s Saiyaara Dream Run

Ahaan Panday’s mother, fitness expert and author Deanne Panday, celebrated her son’s Saiyaara success by sharing heartfelt moments from the film’s bash on Instagram.
Photos featured Ahaan smiling alongside director Mohit Suri, reflecting their strong bond and mutual admiration.
Deanne called Mohit Suri “magical” and expressed deep gratitude for his role in her son’s journey.
She acknowledged Saiyaara’s producer, music team, and casting director Shanoo Sharma for their support and faith in Ahaan.
Deanne praised Ahaan’s leading lady, calling her “brilliant” and urging her to stay “young and innocent.”
In her most touching words, Deanne told Ahaan he was her “heart, soul, and life,” urging him to keep shining.
Social media users called the bond between Ahaan and his mother “pure” and “inspiring.”
The YRF-backed film, released on July 18 without promotions, has earned ₹400 crore globally.
With Saiyaara’s massive success, it marked a proud and unforgettable moment for the entire family.