August 5, 2025

10 Highest Grossing Indian Films Of All Time

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: IMDb

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan emerged as an emotional juggernaut, raking in over ₹919 crore globally. Powered by Salman Khan’s heartfelt
performance, the film blended cross-border empathy with soul-stirring storytelling.

Image Source: IMDb

Pathaan

Directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Shah Rukh Khan, it roared past ₹1,055 crore worldwide. Blending sleek espionage with action-packed spectacle, it shattered box office records.

Image Source: IMDb

Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, it is a sci-fi epic that crossed ₹1,042 crore worldwide, making it one of India’s highest-grossing films.

Image Source: IMDb

RRR

It is a Telugu-language historical action drama directed by S.S. Rajamouli, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. With a reported production budget of ₹550 crore, it grossed approximately ₹1,253-1,387 crore worldwide.

Image Source: IMDb

Jawan

Led by Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, Jawan stormed the box office with a global haul of over ₹1,160 crore.

Image Source: IMDb

KGF: Chapter 2

Starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, earned over ₹1,215 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Image Source: IMDb

Dangal

A Hindi-language biographical sports drama starring Aamir Khan, is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, earning between ₹1,968 crore and ₹2,200 crore worldwide.

Image Source: IMDb

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Released in Telugu and Tamil and dubbed in multiple languages, it is one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, with worldwide earnings of
around ₹1,810 crore.

Image Source: IMDb

Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2

Directed by Sukumar, starring Allu Arjun, the film has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films, earning over ₹1,742 crore worldwide.

Image Source: IMDb

