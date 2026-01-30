Shahid Kapoor Keeps It Cool And Classy With His Effortless Airport Look

Shahid Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport earlier today, turning heads with his effortless travel style as he arrived in the city.
Shahid Kapoor opted for a timeless black-and-white colour palette that instantly elevated his casual travel look. The clean contrast keeps things minimal yet impactful.
Shahid’s sweatshirt strikes the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication. The relaxed fit allows ease of movement, while the bold branding adds a modern, high-street edge.
Paired with matching joggers, Shahid Kapoor shows how athleisure can still look polished. The well-fitted yet relaxed trousers complement the sweatshirt, creating a coordinated look.
Completing the outfit are sleek black sneakers that ground the entire look. Practical for travel and visually cohesive, the footwear choice enhances the outfit’s sporty-luxe vibe.
Dark sunglasses and a structured backpack add the final touches to Shahid Kapoor’s airport appearance. These accessories not only serve a functional purpose but also sharpen the overall aesthetic.
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming project O’Romeo. The film trailer has already generated buzz among fans, adding to the anticipation surrounding his next on-screen avatar.
Shahid Kapoor’s last theatrical release is the action-thriller Deva. Before that, he impressed audiences with the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and the streaming film Bloody Daddy (2023), showcasing his versatility across genres.