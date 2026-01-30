January 30, 2026

Shahid Kapoor Keeps It Cool And Classy With His Effortless Airport Look

Image Source: Special Arrangement

Shahid Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport earlier today, turning heads with his effortless travel style as he arrived in the city.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

Shahid Kapoor opted for a timeless black-and-white colour palette that instantly elevated his casual travel look. The clean contrast keeps things minimal yet impactful.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

Shahid’s sweatshirt strikes the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication. The relaxed fit allows ease of movement, while the bold branding adds a modern, high-street edge.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

Paired with matching joggers, Shahid Kapoor shows how athleisure can still look polished. The well-fitted yet relaxed trousers complement the sweatshirt, creating a coordinated look.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

Completing the outfit are sleek black sneakers that ground the entire look. Practical for travel and visually cohesive, the footwear choice enhances the outfit’s sporty-luxe vibe.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

Dark sunglasses and a structured backpack add the final touches to Shahid Kapoor’s airport appearance. These accessories not only serve a functional purpose but also sharpen the overall aesthetic.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming project O’Romeo. The film trailer has already generated buzz among fans, adding to the anticipation surrounding his next on-screen avatar.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

Shahid Kapoor’s last theatrical release is the action-thriller Deva. Before that, he impressed audiences with the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and the streaming film Bloody Daddy (2023), showcasing his versatility across genres.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

