November 6, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Royal Blue Mirror-Work Lehenga

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

In her latest photoshoot, Janhvi Kapoor channels pure regal energy in a vibrant traditional ensemble that celebrates Indian craftsmanship at its best.

Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Look

The actress stuns in a royal blue mirror-work lehenga paired with a contrasting pink embroidered dupatta, blending rich colors and textures in a way that feels both modern and rooted in heritage.

Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Outfit details

Janhvi’s lehenga is a masterpiece of Gujarati-inspired mirror embroidery, featuring intricate bandhani and floral motifs in hues of blue, pink, and gold.

Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Accessories

Her jewelry makes a bold statement — a heavy oxidized silver choker with colored gemstones, matching dangling earrings, rings, and a nose pin that completes the look.

Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Makeup

Janhvi’s makeup is classic and glowing, featuring dewy skin, soft contouring, and a muted rose lip. Her eyes steal the spotlight with winged liner, voluminous lashes, and a subtle bronze shimmer.

Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Hair

The look is finished with a sleek center-parted bun, letting her outfit and jewelry take center stage.

Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Aesthetic

This shoot captures a “royal rani meets modern diva” energy — the color palette, jewelry, and poised expression blend elegance with strength. The aesthetic is deeply ethnic yet editorial, a style space Janhvi often dominates.

Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Vibe

The photos exude confidence, cultural pride, and timeless glamour, reminding fans of her flair for merging heritage with haute couture.

Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Fashion sense

Known for her experimental fashion choices, Janhvi has evolved into one of Bollywood’s most fashion-forward stars. Whether it’s sari-inspired gowns on red carpets or traditional wear in photoshoots, she brings authenticity and individuality to every look.

Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

See More

Ananya Panday Reigns Like A Modern Desi Queen

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns In Floral Mini Dress & Striped Shirt Combo

Tara Sutaria Channels Royal Charm In Red Banarasi Saree

RJ Mahvash Paints The Sea Blue In Her Stunning Birthday Look!