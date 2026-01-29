Shah Rukh Khan’s Late-Night Airport Look Is All About Understated Luxury

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport late at night as he headed to Dubai, keeping his travel look simple, relaxed and stylish.
SRK’s airport appearance was all about clean layers and subtle details, keeping the look stylish without being loud.
A classic blue denim anchored the look, making it easy, timeless and perfect for travel.
Paired with a simple white T-shirt, SRK layered the look with a powder-blue zip-up hoodie, keeping the outfit minimal, comfortable and travel-ready.
A black cap completed the ensemble, adding a casual edge while perfectly balancing the soft blue tones.
Silver-toned sneakers brought a subtle dose of glam, making the look modern and fashion-forward.
The burnt-orange backpack stood out against the blues, adding warmth and a luxe contrast to the outfit.