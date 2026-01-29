January 29, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan’s Late-Night Airport Look Is All About Understated Luxury

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport late at night as he headed to Dubai, keeping his travel look simple, relaxed and stylish.

Low-Key Fashion:

SRK’s airport appearance was all about clean layers and subtle details, keeping the look stylish without being loud.

Denim Base:

A classic blue denim anchored the look, making it easy, timeless and perfect for travel.

Casual Layers:

Paired with a simple white T-shirt, SRK layered the look with a powder-blue zip-up hoodie, keeping the outfit minimal, comfortable and travel-ready.

Cap It Cool:

A black cap completed the ensemble, adding a casual edge while perfectly balancing the soft blue tones.

Statement Sneakers:

Silver-toned sneakers brought a subtle dose of glam, making the look modern and fashion-forward.

Pop Of Contrast:

The burnt-orange backpack stood out against the blues, adding warmth and a luxe contrast to the outfit.

