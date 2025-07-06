July 6, 2025

Pragya Jaiswal, Rakul And Jackky Slay Dinner Date Look

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Manav Manglani

Coordinated Outfits

Pragya Jaiswal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani turned heads as they stepped out for a stylish dinner outing, dressed in coordinated black outfits that radiated effortless glam and camaraderie.

The Trio

The trio, known for their close friendship, gave fans a glimpse of their strong bond and impeccable fashion sense as they posed for the paps with warm smiles and relaxed energy.

Rakul's Look

Rakul opted for a timeless black co-ord set featuring a fitted top paired with black leather skirt.

Jackky's Look

Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani matched the energy of his stylish companions in a classic all-black outfit.

Pragya Jaiswal's Look

Pragya Jaiswal stunned in a figure-hugging black mini dress that played with textures and silhouette.

Edgy Elegance

Her soft waves and dewy glam makeup—nude lips, fluttery lashes, and a subtle highlighter—completed her head-turning appearance.

Glamorous Look

Pragya exuded confidence and glamour, making her look one of the standouts of the evening.

Rocking The Black Look

Beyond their fashion-forward looks, what stood out was the effortless chemistry between the three.

Lively Presence

Rakul and Jackky, who are a real-life couple, looked radiant together, while Pragya—one of Rakul’s closest friends in the industry—added to the charm with her warmth and lively presence.

