8 Facts About Piano You Probably Didn’t Know
World Piano Day, celebrated today, honours one of the most expressive and timeless musical instruments that continues to inspire artists and music lovers across the globe.
The piano was created by Bartolomeo Cristofori as an improved version of the harpsichord, designed to produce both soft and loud sounds, giving birth to the “pianoforte.”
Domingos Antonio Gomes holds the Guinness World Record by striking a single key 824 times in just 60 seconds, showcasing incredible speed and control.
The piano is both a string and percussion instrument, as its sound is produced when hammers strike strings, blending rhythm with melody.
In 1874, Elisha Gray introduced the first electric keyboard, opening doors to modern digital and electronic music innovation.
Playing the piano is known to improve memory, language skills, and emotional well-being, making it a powerful tool for mental health.
The prestigious International Franz Liszt Piano Competition, often called the “Piano Olympics,” celebrates exceptional talent every four years.
Early pianos used ivory from elephant tusks for keys, which is why playing is still referred to as “tickling the ivories.”
One of the earliest pianos, built in 1720 by Bartolomeo Cristofori, is preserved at Museum of Modern Art, reflecting the instrument’s rich legacy.