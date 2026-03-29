World Piano Day 2026:

8 Facts About Piano You Probably Didn’t Know

March 29, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
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World Piano Day, celebrated today, honours one of the most expressive and timeless musical instruments that continues to inspire artists and music lovers across the globe.

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Origin Story:

The piano was created by Bartolomeo Cristofori as an improved version of the harpsichord, designed to produce both soft and loud sounds, giving birth to the “pianoforte.”

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Fastest Pianist:

Domingos Antonio Gomes holds the Guinness World Record by striking a single key 824 times in just 60 seconds, showcasing incredible speed and control.

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Dual Nature:

The piano is both a string and percussion instrument, as its sound is produced when hammers strike strings, blending rhythm with melody.

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Electric Evolution:

In 1874, Elisha Gray introduced the first electric keyboard, opening doors to modern digital and electronic music innovation.

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Mind Booster:

Playing the piano is known to improve memory, language skills, and emotional well-being, making it a powerful tool for mental health.

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Global Competition:

The prestigious International Franz Liszt Piano Competition, often called the “Piano Olympics,” celebrates exceptional talent every four years.

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Ivory Keys Legacy:

Early pianos used ivory from elephant tusks for keys, which is why playing is still referred to as “tickling the ivories.”

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Oldest Piano:

One of the earliest pianos, built in 1720 by Bartolomeo Cristofori, is preserved at Museum of Modern Art, reflecting the instrument’s rich legacy.

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