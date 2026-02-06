6 Reasons Pregnant Women Crave Sour Foods More Than Ever

February 6, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Pregnancy Brings Major Changes:

During pregnancy, a woman’s body goes through intense physical and hormonal changes. These shifts often influence taste buds, appetite, and food choices, making cravings a very common experience.

Image Source: Canva

Diet Becomes Extremely Important:

Nutrition plays a crucial role during pregnancy, not just for the mother but also for the baby’s development. This is why cravings and aversions often become stronger than usual.

Image Source: Canva

Why Sour Foods Feel More Appealing:

Many pregnant women report a strong attraction to lemons, tamarind, pickles, or citrus fruits. Sour foods can stimulate the taste buds and provide a refreshing sensation.

Image Source: Canva

1. Hormonal Changes Affect Taste Buds:

During pregnancy, rising levels of oestrogen and progesterone can alter taste and smell. These hormonal shifts often make sour flavours feel more intense and satisfying than usual foods.

Image Source: Pexels

2. Relief From Morning Sickness:

Sour foods like lemon, tamarind, or citrus fruits may help reduce nausea. Their sharp taste can cut through queasiness and provide temporary relief from morning sickness.

Image Source: Pinterest/tinklmb

3. Increased Need For Vitamin C:

The body requires more vitamin C during pregnancy for immunity and fetal development. Since sour foods are rich in vitamin C, cravings may naturally increase.

Image Source: Pexels

4. Better Saliva Production:

Pregnancy can cause dryness in the mouth or a metallic taste. Sour foods stimulate saliva production, which can improve oral comfort and taste balance.

Image Source: Pinterest/momjunction

5. Easier Digestion During Nausea:

When heavy or oily foods feel unappealing, sour foods feel lighter and more refreshing. This makes them easier to tolerate during periods of frequent nausea or vomiting.

Image Source: Pinterest/themummybubble

6. Heightened Sense Of Smell:

A stronger sense of smell can make bland foods unpleasant. Sour foods cut through strong odours and feel fresher, which explains why many pregnant women prefer them.

Image Source: Pinterest/fountainkitchen

See More

8 Proven Things To Do If You Can’t Sleep At Night

Cold Wind, Dry Lips? Simple Lip Care Tips That Work

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2026: 7 Interesting Facts About Netaji That Inspire India Even Today

Know Why Honey Never Spoils, Even After Thousands Of Years