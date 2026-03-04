What Do Holi Colours Really Mean? Know The Significance Of Gulal
Holi celebrates the triumph of good over evil and marks the arrival of spring with vibrant hues and joyful gatherings.
The playful application of gulal symbolises unity, love, and the breaking of social barriers during the festival.
Each shade of Holi carries a deeper significance, reflecting emotions, traditions, and spiritual values.
Red represents passion, warmth, and the divine bond of love, bringing energy and heartfelt connection to the celebration.
Associated with serenity and spiritual depth, blue symbolises peace and the boundless nature of life.
Green reflects vitality, harmony, and nature’s power to regenerate and nurture life.
Bright and uplifting, yellow stands for knowledge, enlightenment, and cheerful energy.
Orange embodies warmth, courage, and deep-rooted cultural traditions that define Holi’s festive spirit.
Pink symbolises hope, abundance, and gentle joy, adding softness and charm to celebrations.
Purple represents introspection and imagination, blending festivity with thoughtful reflection.