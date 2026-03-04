Holi 2026:

What Do Holi Colours Really Mean? Know The Significance Of Gulal

March 4, 2026
ABP Live Lifestyle
Festival Of Colours:

Holi celebrates the triumph of good over evil and marks the arrival of spring with vibrant hues and joyful gatherings.

Spirit Of Gulal:

The playful application of gulal symbolises unity, love, and the breaking of social barriers during the festival.

Meaning Behind Colours:

Each shade of Holi carries a deeper significance, reflecting emotions, traditions, and spiritual values.

Red - Love and Devotion:

Red represents passion, warmth, and the divine bond of love, bringing energy and heartfelt connection to the celebration.

Blue - Calm and Infinity:

Associated with serenity and spiritual depth, blue symbolises peace and the boundless nature of life.

Green - Renewal and Growth:

Green reflects vitality, harmony, and nature’s power to regenerate and nurture life.

Yellow - Wisdom and Positivity:

Bright and uplifting, yellow stands for knowledge, enlightenment, and cheerful energy.

Orange - Sacred Energy:

Orange embodies warmth, courage, and deep-rooted cultural traditions that define Holi’s festive spirit.

Pink - Prosperity and Grace:

Pink symbolises hope, abundance, and gentle joy, adding softness and charm to celebrations.

Purple - Creativity and Mystery:

Purple represents introspection and imagination, blending festivity with thoughtful reflection.

