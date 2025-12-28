6 Simple Winter Skincare Habits For Glowing, Nourished Skin

December 28, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Why Winter Skincare Needs Extra Attention:

Winter skincare is essential because cold winds, low humidity and indoor heating strip away your skin’s natural moisture. Without proper care, skin becomes rough, dull and dehydrated very quickly.

How Winter Neglect Damages Your Skin:

When skin is ignored in winter, it loses its glow and elasticity. Dryness increases fine lines, irritation and flakiness, making skin look tired and unhealthy.

Consistent Care Is The Key To Healthy Skin:

To prevent winter damage, follow a daily skincare routine that focuses on deep hydration, nourishment and barrier protection. This keeps skin fresh, plump and radiant.

1. Avoid Hot Showers To Protect Natural Oils:

In winter, many people bathe in very hot water for comfort, but this removes the skin’s protective oils and accelerates dryness, itching and irritation.

2. Use Lukewarm Water For Face And Hands:

Always wash your face and hands with lukewarm water. It cleans effectively without damaging the skin barrier or increasing moisture loss.

3. Switch Your Moisturiser For Winter:

Using the same lightweight moisturiser from summer is a big mistake. Winter skin needs richer creams with ceramides, shea butter or hyaluronic acid.

4. Apply Moisturiser Immediately After Bathing:

Apply your moisturiser within 2 minutes of bathing. Damp skin absorbs hydration better, keeping dryness away for longer.

5. Hydrate From Within:

Dehydration shows up first on your skin, making it look dull, tight and tired. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas and warm fluids throughout the day. Include hydrating foods like oranges, cucumber, soups and coconut water in your winter diet. Proper internal hydration improves skin elasticity, flushes out toxins and supports faster skin repair.

6. Never Skip Sunscreen Even In Winter:

UV rays remain active during winter and cause ageing and pigmentation. Daily sunscreen protects your glow and keeps skin youthful year-round.

