Air quality in Delhi has deteriorated sharply over the past few days, with pollution levels frequently crossing the safe limit and posing serious health risks.
High levels of PM2.5, PM10, smoke, and toxic gases have made outdoor exposure extremely dangerous, especially for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory issues.
To protect themselves from polluted outdoor air, many people are now installing air purifiers in homes, offices, and enclosed indoor spaces.
An air purifier is an electronic device designed to clean indoor air by capturing harmful particles, allergens, and pollutants circulating in a closed environment.
These devices help improve air quality by removing dust, smoke, pollen, bacteria, odours, and fine particulate matter from the air you breathe indoors.
When indoor air quality drops, especially during high pollution days—an air purifier draws contaminated air from the room using built-in fans. This air contains dust, smoke, allergens, and fine particles like PM2.5.
The sucked-in air is forced through multiple filter layers such as pre-filters, HEPA filters, and activated carbon filters. Each layer targets different pollutants, from visible dust to microscopic toxins.
During filtration, pollutants like pollen, pet dander, bacteria, smoke particles, and odours are trapped inside the filters, preventing them from re-circulating indoors.
After filtration, the purifier releases cleaner, breathable air back into the room. The effectiveness depends on room size, purifier capacity, and continuous usage.