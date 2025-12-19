How Air Purifiers Work

December 19, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Pinterest/maxunomax421

Delhi's Air Quality Has Reached Alarming Levels:

Air quality in Delhi has deteriorated sharply over the past few days, with pollution levels frequently crossing the safe limit and posing serious health risks.

Image Source: PTI

Why Stepping Outdoors Is Considered Risky:

High levels of PM2.5, PM10, smoke, and toxic gases have made outdoor exposure extremely dangerous, especially for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory issues.

Image Source: PTI

Why Homes And Offices Need Clean Indoor Air:

To protect themselves from polluted outdoor air, many people are now installing air purifiers in homes, offices, and enclosed indoor spaces.

Image Source: Pinterest/tarikkaddouri

What Exactly Is An Air Purifier?

An air purifier is an electronic device designed to clean indoor air by capturing harmful particles, allergens, and pollutants circulating in a closed environment.

Image Source: Pinterest/BARKANDCHASE

How Air Purifiers Improve Indoor Air:

These devices help improve air quality by removing dust, smoke, pollen, bacteria, odours, and fine particulate matter from the air you breathe indoors.

Image Source: Pinterest/BARKANDCHASE

STEP 1: Polluted Air Is Pulled In

When indoor air quality drops, especially during high pollution days—an air purifier draws contaminated air from the room using built-in fans. This air contains dust, smoke, allergens, and fine particles like PM2.5.

Image Source: Pinterest/maxunomax421

STEP 2: Air Passes Through Advanced Filters

The sucked-in air is forced through multiple filter layers such as pre-filters, HEPA filters, and activated carbon filters. Each layer targets different pollutants, from visible dust to microscopic toxins.

Image Source: Pinterest/bhg

STEP 3: Harmful Pollutants Get Trapped

During filtration, pollutants like pollen, pet dander, bacteria, smoke particles, and odours are trapped inside the filters, preventing them from re-circulating indoors.

Image Source: Pinterest/phoenixadsco

STEP 4: CLEAN AIR IS RELEASED

After filtration, the purifier releases cleaner, breathable air back into the room. The effectiveness depends on room size, purifier capacity, and continuous usage.

Image Source: Pinterest/GrowITwiki

See More

5 Best Hair Oils That Actually Improve Hair Health

8 Foods That May Age Faster: Avoid Them For Glowing, Youthful Skin

Stay Warm This Winter With These Nutritious Homemade Ladoo Recipes

6 Desi Remedies That Help Reduce Pimples Naturally