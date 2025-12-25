Know Why Christmas Is Also Called XMas

December 25, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Christmas Is Celebrated Worldwide, But The Name Has A Hidden Story:

Today, Christmas is celebrated across the globe with joy, gifts, decorations, and family gatherings. But behind the glitter and festivities lies a lesser-known linguistic story that explains why many people write XMas instead of Christmas.

Very Few Know The Name's Origin:

While almost everyone recognises Christmas customs like trees, carols, and Santa Claus, very few people understand where the word XMas actually comes from — and it has nothing to do with shortening or removing Christ.

XMas Is Not Just A Shortcut:

Contrary to popular belief, XMas is not a modern abbreviation. The word carries deep historical and religious meaning that dates back more than a thousand years.

The Greek Letter 'Chi' Holds The Key:

In the Greek language, there is a letter called Chi (pronounced “kee”), written as Χ. This single letter plays a powerful role in explaining the origin of the word XMas.

'Chi' Is The First Letter Of Christ:

The word Christ in Greek begins with the letter Chi. Early Christians used this letter as a sacred symbol representing Jesus Christ — long before English became the dominant language.

Christians Used Symbols Instead Of Writing The Name:

In ancient Christian texts and symbols, Chi was frequently used in place of the full word Christ. Over time, Χ + Mas evolved naturally into XMas.

'Mas' Comes From 'Mass':

The word Mas comes from Mass, the Christian religious ceremony celebrating the birth of Jesus. So, XMas literally means “Christ’s Mass.”

XMas And Christmas Mean Exactly The Same Thing:

Both words represent the same sacred celebration. XMas is not less religious — it is simply rooted in ancient Christian tradition and language.

Why The Confusion Exists Today:

Many people assume XMas removes Christ from Christmas, but historically, the opposite is true. It is one of the oldest written forms of referring to Christ.

So, The Next Time You Write XMas...

Remember, you are using a word shaped by centuries of faith, language, and tradition, not a shortcut, but a symbol of devotion.

