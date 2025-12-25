Know Why Christmas Is Also Called XMas

Today, Christmas is celebrated across the globe with joy, gifts, decorations, and family gatherings. But behind the glitter and festivities lies a lesser-known linguistic story that explains why many people write XMas instead of Christmas.
While almost everyone recognises Christmas customs like trees, carols, and Santa Claus, very few people understand where the word XMas actually comes from — and it has nothing to do with shortening or removing Christ.
Contrary to popular belief, XMas is not a modern abbreviation. The word carries deep historical and religious meaning that dates back more than a thousand years.
In the Greek language, there is a letter called Chi (pronounced “kee”), written as Χ. This single letter plays a powerful role in explaining the origin of the word XMas.
The word Christ in Greek begins with the letter Chi. Early Christians used this letter as a sacred symbol representing Jesus Christ — long before English became the dominant language.
In ancient Christian texts and symbols, Chi was frequently used in place of the full word Christ. Over time, Χ + Mas evolved naturally into XMas.
The word Mas comes from Mass, the Christian religious ceremony celebrating the birth of Jesus. So, XMas literally means “Christ’s Mass.”
Both words represent the same sacred celebration. XMas is not less religious — it is simply rooted in ancient Christian tradition and language.
Many people assume XMas removes Christ from Christmas, but historically, the opposite is true. It is one of the oldest written forms of referring to Christ.
Remember, you are using a word shaped by centuries of faith, language, and tradition, not a shortcut, but a symbol of devotion.