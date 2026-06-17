7 Essential Benefits Of Applying Ghee To Roti

June 17, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Pexels

Benefits Of Applying Ghee On Roti:

Discover the amazing benefits of adding a spoonful of ghee on roti, from better taste and energy to supporting digestion and overall wellness.

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1. Ghee Enhances The Nutrition And Taste Of Roti:

Adding 1 teaspoon of ghee to a roti adds around 45-50 calories, enhancing flavour while providing healthy fats and extra energy.

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2. Supports Steady Energy Release:

Ghee on roti may help slow carbohydrate absorption, reducing sudden blood sugar rises and supporting a steadier energy release.

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3. Enhances Digestion:

Ghee can make roti softer and may support easier digestion, helping promote smoother bowel movement and digestive comfort.

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4. Natural Source of Essential Fat-Soluble Vitamins:

Ghee is a rich source of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, which support overall health, immunity, and body functions.

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5. Supports Long-Lasting Energy:

Ghee can help you feel energised for longer because it contains fats that digest slowly and provide a steady source of energy. Adding it in moderation may also help increase fullness and prevent feeling hungry too quickly after a meal.

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6. May Support Skin Health:

Ghee contains healthy fats that can support skin health by helping maintain moisture and preventing excessive dryness. Consuming it in moderation, as part of a balanced diet, may contribute to softer and healthier-looking skin.

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7. Supports Bone Health:

The vitamin K present in ghee supports bone health by helping the body maintain proper calcium balance. Consuming ghee in moderation as part of a balanced diet can contribute to overall bone strength and wellness.

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Moderation Matters:

However, it is important to remember that consuming ghee in large quantities can increase calorie intake, which may contribute to weight gain and a higher risk of obesity. Moderation is key when adding ghee to your diet.

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