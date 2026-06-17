7 Essential Benefits Of Applying Ghee To Roti

Discover the amazing benefits of adding a spoonful of ghee on roti, from better taste and energy to supporting digestion and overall wellness.
Adding 1 teaspoon of ghee to a roti adds around 45-50 calories, enhancing flavour while providing healthy fats and extra energy.
Ghee on roti may help slow carbohydrate absorption, reducing sudden blood sugar rises and supporting a steadier energy release.
Ghee can make roti softer and may support easier digestion, helping promote smoother bowel movement and digestive comfort.
Ghee is a rich source of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, which support overall health, immunity, and body functions.
Ghee can help you feel energised for longer because it contains fats that digest slowly and provide a steady source of energy. Adding it in moderation may also help increase fullness and prevent feeling hungry too quickly after a meal.
Ghee contains healthy fats that can support skin health by helping maintain moisture and preventing excessive dryness. Consuming it in moderation, as part of a balanced diet, may contribute to softer and healthier-looking skin.
The vitamin K present in ghee supports bone health by helping the body maintain proper calcium balance. Consuming ghee in moderation as part of a balanced diet can contribute to overall bone strength and wellness.
However, it is important to remember that consuming ghee in large quantities can increase calorie intake, which may contribute to weight gain and a higher risk of obesity. Moderation is key when adding ghee to your diet.