9 Lightweight Indian Fabrics Ideal For Monsoon Wear

The soft, breathable, and absorbent qualities of cotton makes it a monsoon staple. It keeps you cool and comfortable during the rainy months. Choose tight weaves to avoid see-through issues when caught in sudden rain.
Handspun and handwoven, Khadi is airy and absorbs moisture easily. It has natural texture that keeps you cool and fresh that's perfect for sudden humidity spikes.
Originating from Madhya Pradesh, Chanderi blends silk and cotton into a feather-light, sheer fabric. It's an elegant fabric that's ideal for monsoon gatherings and semi-formal wear.
Kota Doria is a Rajasthani fabric that's known for its checkered weave and gossamer feel. This fabric dries quickly and resists clinging which keeps you cool.
Mulmul or Mul cotton from Begal is a super absorbent fabric. It's soft as butter and extremely gentle on the skin.
Hailing from Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, this cotton-silk blend is light and structured. It has intricate zari borders and breathable texture, making it a top pick for festive monsoon looks.
Woven in West Bengal, it's a lightweight cotton that's known for its softness and breathability. Bengal cotton resists stickiness and pairs well with both office and casual outfits.
Ilkal is a gem from Karnataka that uses cotton warp and art silk weft. They're cool, quick-drying, and come in vibrant shades.
A heritage weave from Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, Jamdani is an ultra-light muslin with intricate motifs. It’s luxurious, breathable, and dries fast, which makes it great for classy, rain-safe fashion.