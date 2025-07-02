9 Lightweight Indian Fabrics Ideal For Monsoon Wear

July 2, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
1. Cotton:

The soft, breathable, and absorbent qualities of cotton makes it a monsoon staple. It keeps you cool and comfortable during the rainy months. Choose tight weaves to avoid see-through issues when caught in sudden rain.

2. Khadi:

Handspun and handwoven, Khadi is airy and absorbs moisture easily. It has natural texture that keeps you cool and fresh that's perfect for sudden humidity spikes.

3. Chanderi:

Originating from Madhya Pradesh, Chanderi blends silk and cotton into a feather-light, sheer fabric. It's an elegant fabric that's ideal for monsoon gatherings and semi-formal wear.

4. Kota Doria:

Kota Doria is a Rajasthani fabric that's known for its checkered weave and gossamer feel. This fabric dries quickly and resists clinging which keeps you cool.

5. Mul Cotton:

Mulmul or Mul cotton from Begal is a super absorbent fabric. It's soft as butter and extremely gentle on the skin.

6. Maheshwari:

Hailing from Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, this cotton-silk blend is light and structured. It has intricate zari borders and breathable texture, making it a top pick for festive monsoon looks.

7. Bengal Cotton:

Woven in West Bengal, it's a lightweight cotton that's known for its softness and breathability. Bengal cotton resists stickiness and pairs well with both office and casual outfits.

8. Ilkal:

Ilkal is a gem from Karnataka that uses cotton warp and art silk weft. They're cool, quick-drying, and come in vibrant shades.

9. Jamdani:

A heritage weave from Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, Jamdani is an ultra-light muslin with intricate motifs. It’s luxurious, breathable, and dries fast, which makes it great for classy, rain-safe fashion.

