9 Colourful Aquarium Fishes For Beginners

Zebra Danios are hardy and very quick, preferring cooler water and schooling in groups of at least five.
Bright, cheerful, and a doddle to breed, guppies are at ease in small tanks and serve well to an aspiring aquarist.
The mollies are adaptable to water conditions and come in various colours and fin types; they are a good species for a beginner.
With its tail pattern reminiscent of Mickey Mouse, this exuberant livebearer is well suited to small community aquarium tanks.
Famous for vivid colours and flowing fins, Bettas are really territorial and can survive in small tanks all alone.
Neon Tetras are petite and glowing, really fond of each other, preferring a peaceful and well-planted aquarium.
Swordtails are named so due to the sword-like edge of their caudal fin. These fishes are social, and swimming in groups is their favourite pastime; they are very friendly to beginners.
With tiny dimensions, these bottom-dwelling Pygmy Corydoras keep the tank clean and keep the best company in groups of eight and above.
Hardy, non-aggressive, colourful fishes that adapt nicely to a wide range of water conditions.