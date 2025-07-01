9 Colourful Aquarium Fishes For Beginners

July 1, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Zebra Danios:

Zebra Danios are hardy and very quick, preferring cooler water and schooling in groups of at least five.

Image Source: Pinterest/ AquascapeArtist

Guppies:

Bright, cheerful, and a doddle to breed, guppies are at ease in small tanks and serve well to an aspiring aquarist.

Image Source: Canva

Mollies:

The mollies are adaptable to water conditions and come in various colours and fin types; they are a good species for a beginner.

Image Source: Canva

Mickey Mouse Platy:

With its tail pattern reminiscent of Mickey Mouse, this exuberant livebearer is well suited to small community aquarium tanks.

Image Source: Canva

Betta Fish:

Famous for vivid colours and flowing fins, Bettas are really territorial and can survive in small tanks all alone.

Image Source: Canva

Neon Tetras:

Neon Tetras are petite and glowing, really fond of each other, preferring a peaceful and well-planted aquarium.

Image Source: Canva

Swordtails:

Swordtails are named so due to the sword-like edge of their caudal fin. These fishes are social, and swimming in groups is their favourite pastime; they are very friendly to beginners.

Image Source: Pinterest/ aquasnack

Pygmy Corydoras Catfish:

With tiny dimensions, these bottom-dwelling Pygmy Corydoras keep the tank clean and keep the best company in groups of eight and above.

Image Source: Pinterest/ AquascapeArtist

Platies:

Hardy, non-aggressive, colourful fishes that adapt nicely to a wide range of water conditions.

Image Source: Canva

