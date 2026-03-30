8 Indoor Plants That Will Instantly Freshen Up Your Home This Summer

March 30, 2026
Published by: ABP Live

Keep your home cool, fresh, and vibrant this summer with these easy-to-maintain indoor plants.

Image Source: Canva

Snake Plant:

The Snake Plant is a low-maintenance indoor plant with upright leaves that purifies air and thrives even in low light. It requires minimal watering, making it perfect for busy homes.

Image Source: Canva

Spider Plant:

Spider Plants are easy-to-grow houseplants with arching leaves and air-purifying benefits. They adapt well to different light conditions and can be easily propagated.

Image Source: Canva

Peace Lily:

Peace Lily adds elegance with its glossy leaves and white blooms while improving indoor air quality. It thrives in indirect light with regular but moderate watering.

Image Source: Canva

ZZ Plant:

The ZZ Plant is highly resilient with glossy foliage, perfect for low-light spaces and beginners. It requires very little care and infrequent watering.

Image Source: Canva

Aloe Vera:

Aloe Vera is a sun-loving succulent known for its soothing gel and easy care routine. It needs bright light and minimal watering, making it ideal for summer.

Image Source: Canva

Pothos:

Pothos is a versatile trailing plant with vibrant leaves that grows well in both low and bright light. It is easy to maintain and adds a refreshing touch indoors.

Image Source: Canva

Boston Fern:

Boston Fern brings lush greenery with its delicate fronds and loves humid environments. It needs consistent moisture and indirect light to thrive.

Image Source: Canva

Rubber Plant:

Rubber Plant is a bold indoor plant with glossy leaves that enhances décor and purifies air. It prefers indirect light and moderate watering for healthy growth.

Image Source: Canva

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