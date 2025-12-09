7 Types of People Who Should Never Drink Matcha Tea

December 9, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
What Makes Matcha Unique:

Matcha tea is a finely powdered form of green tea, known for its rich colour, earthy flavour, and concentrated nutrients.

Boosts Brain Function:

Its natural caffeine and L-theanine blend helps improve focus, alertness, and overall brain performance.

Loaded With Antioxidants:

Matcha is packed with powerful antioxidants that help detox the body and fight free-radical damage.

Reduces Inflammation And Supports Immunity:

Regular consumption may ease inflammation and give your immune system a healthy boost.

But It’s Not Safe For Everyone:

Despite its benefits, certain people should strictly avoid matcha tea due to its strong compounds.

1. People With Liver Issues:

Those with liver diseases or elevated enzymes should avoid matcha, as concentrated catechins may strain the liver.

2. Pregnant And Breastfeeding Women:

High caffeine levels make matcha unsuitable during pregnancy or breastfeeding unless approved by a doctor.

3. People With Acid Reflux Or Ulcers:

Matcha can increase stomach acidity, making symptoms worse for those with reflux, gastritis, or ulcers.

4. People With Anaemia Or Iron Deficiency:

Matcha may reduce iron absorption, so those with low iron levels should avoid or limit intake.

5. People With High Blood Pressure:

Caffeine in matcha may increase heart rate and blood pressure, posing risks for hypertensive individuals.

6. People Prone To Kidney Stones:

Matcha is high in oxalates, which may contribute to the formation of kidney stones in sensitive individuals.

7. Caffeine-Sensitive People:

People who are sensitive to caffeine may experience jitteriness, anxiety, rapid heartbeat, or sleep disturbances after drinking matcha and should avoid it or consume it with caution.

