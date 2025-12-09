7 Types of People Who Should Never Drink Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is a finely powdered form of green tea, known for its rich colour, earthy flavour, and concentrated nutrients.
Its natural caffeine and L-theanine blend helps improve focus, alertness, and overall brain performance.
Matcha is packed with powerful antioxidants that help detox the body and fight free-radical damage.
Regular consumption may ease inflammation and give your immune system a healthy boost.
Despite its benefits, certain people should strictly avoid matcha tea due to its strong compounds.
Those with liver diseases or elevated enzymes should avoid matcha, as concentrated catechins may strain the liver.
High caffeine levels make matcha unsuitable during pregnancy or breastfeeding unless approved by a doctor.
Matcha can increase stomach acidity, making symptoms worse for those with reflux, gastritis, or ulcers.
Matcha may reduce iron absorption, so those with low iron levels should avoid or limit intake.
Caffeine in matcha may increase heart rate and blood pressure, posing risks for hypertensive individuals.
Matcha is high in oxalates, which may contribute to the formation of kidney stones in sensitive individuals.
People who are sensitive to caffeine may experience jitteriness, anxiety, rapid heartbeat, or sleep disturbances after drinking matcha and should avoid it or consume it with caution.