6 Things Pregnant Women Should Avoid For A Healthy Pregnancy

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful yet sensitive phases in a woman’s life.
During this period, a new life begins to grow while the mother’s body experiences many physical changes.
At this stage, even the smallest habits can directly impact the health of both the mother and the developing baby.
Here are 6 important things pregnant women should stay away from for a safe pregnancy.
Smoking or consuming tobacco can severely harm fetal growth and overall development.
Pregnant women should avoid drumstick, as its hot potency may not be suitable during pregnancy.
Caffeine in tea, coffee, and soft drinks may affect the baby’s sleep cycle and development.
Drinking alcohol during pregnancy is extremely dangerous and can hinder the baby’s mental development.
Consuming raw meat, eggs, or undercooked seafood can increase the risk of infections.
Junk food contains excess oil, spices, and harmful bacteria that may disturb digestion during pregnancy.