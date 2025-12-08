6 Things Pregnant Women Should Avoid For A Healthy Pregnancy

December 8, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Why Pregnancy Requires Extra Care:

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful yet sensitive phases in a woman’s life.

Image Source: pexels

Your Body Undergoes Major Changes:

During this period, a new life begins to grow while the mother’s body experiences many physical changes.

Image Source: pexels

Every Choice Affects Mother And Baby:

At this stage, even the smallest habits can directly impact the health of both the mother and the developing baby.

Image Source: pexels

Key Things To Avoid During Pregnancy:

Here are 6 important things pregnant women should stay away from for a safe pregnancy.

Image Source: pexels

1. Avoid Smoking And Tobacco:

Smoking or consuming tobacco can severely harm fetal growth and overall development.

Image Source: Canva

2. Be Careful With Drumstick:

Pregnant women should avoid drumstick, as its hot potency may not be suitable during pregnancy.

Image Source: Pinterest/alexiscb11

3. Limit Caffeine Intake:

Caffeine in tea, coffee, and soft drinks may affect the baby’s sleep cycle and development.

Image Source: Canva

4. Stay Away From Alcohol:

Drinking alcohol during pregnancy is extremely dangerous and can hinder the baby’s mental development.

Image Source: Canva

5. Avoid Raw Or Undercooked Foods:

Consuming raw meat, eggs, or undercooked seafood can increase the risk of infections.

Image Source: Canva

6. Reduce Junk Food:

Junk food contains excess oil, spices, and harmful bacteria that may disturb digestion during pregnancy.

Image Source: Canva

