5 Fruits That Help Increase Platelet Count Naturally

December 9, 2025
Image Source: Canva

Seasonal Illnesses Increase Health Risks:

Changing weather often leads to several illnesses that can weaken the body.

Image Source: Pexels

Viral Symptoms Are Common:

Cough, cold, and fever are the most frequently seen seasonal health issues.

Image Source: Pexels

Some Fevers Turn Into Infections:

Sometimes these fevers develop into infections like dengue, malaria, or typhoid.

Image Source: Pexels

These Infections Lower Platelet Count:

Such illnesses commonly cause a rapid drop in platelet levels, making recovery slower.

Image Source: Pexels

Fruits Can Help Boost Platelets Naturally:

Do you know there are certain fruits that naturally support platelet production?

Image Source: Pexels

1. Papaya:

Papaya and papaya leaves are highly effective in increasing platelet count during infections.

Image Source: Pexels

2. Pomegranate:

Pomegranates contain iron, vitamins, and antioxidants that support healthy platelet levels.

Image Source: Pexels

3. Kiwi:

Kiwis are packed with essential vitamins that help platelets increase quickly.

Image Source: Pexels

4. Orange:

Oranges, rich in vitamin C, help improve immunity and support platelet production.

Image Source: Pexels

5. Jamun:

Jamun contains antioxidants, vitamins, and folic acid that naturally help increase platelet count.

Image Source: Pinterest/etsy

