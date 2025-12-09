5 Fruits That Help Increase Platelet Count Naturally

Changing weather often leads to several illnesses that can weaken the body.
Cough, cold, and fever are the most frequently seen seasonal health issues.
Sometimes these fevers develop into infections like dengue, malaria, or typhoid.
Such illnesses commonly cause a rapid drop in platelet levels, making recovery slower.
Do you know there are certain fruits that naturally support platelet production?
Papaya and papaya leaves are highly effective in increasing platelet count during infections.
Pomegranates contain iron, vitamins, and antioxidants that support healthy platelet levels.
Kiwis are packed with essential vitamins that help platelets increase quickly.
Oranges, rich in vitamin C, help improve immunity and support platelet production.
Jamun contains antioxidants, vitamins, and folic acid that naturally help increase platelet count.