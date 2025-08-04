Eating Rice Everyday? These 6 Hidden Health Risks Might Surprise You

August 4, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Is Rice Bad For You?

Rice can definitely be a part of a healthy and balanced diet. But eating it every single day may have side effects that go unnoticed over time.

Image Source: Canva

Why Daily Rice Intake May Be Problematic:

Consuming rice daily can lead to health concerns depending on portion size, type of rice, and your overall lifestyle and metabolism.

Image Source: Canva

1. Spikes Blood Sugar Levels:

White rice is high in carbohydrates, which can cause a rapid rise in blood glucose. This may be risky for those managing diabetes or insulin resistance.

Image Source: Canva

2. Contributes To Weight Gain:

Rice is calorie-dense, and eating it every day, especially in large quantities, can result in gradual weight gain if not balanced with activity.

Image Source: pexels

3. Contains Arsenic From Soil:

Rice plants absorb more arsenic from soil and water than other grains. Long-term exposure to arsenic may increase cancer risk.

Image Source: pexels

4. Causes Digestive Discomfort:

Frequent rice consumption may lead to digestive issues like constipation, gas, and bloating—especially if not paired with fibrous foods.

Image Source: Canva

5. Lacks Protein And Fibre:

White rice is low in essential nutrients like fiber and protein, which are key for muscle health and keeping energy levels steady.

Image Source: pexels

6. Linked To Heart Health Concerns:

Eating rice daily may increase the risk of cardiovascular issues such as high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attack—particularly if combined with a sedentary lifestyle.

Image Source: pexels

How To Eat Rice The Healthy Way:

To avoid these risks, eat rice in moderation, opt for brown or red rice, and rotate it with other whole grains like millet, quinoa, and oats.

Image Source: pexels

See More

9 Healthy Habits To Boost Fitness, Energy, And Well-Being

Beat Fatigue Naturally: 9 Healthy Tips That Actually Work

6 Proven Health Benefits Of Pomegranate And Diseases It Can Fight Naturally

Natural Remedies To Beat Vitamin B12 Deficiency Without Supplements