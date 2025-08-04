Eating Rice Everyday? These 6 Hidden Health Risks Might Surprise You

Rice can definitely be a part of a healthy and balanced diet. But eating it every single day may have side effects that go unnoticed over time.
Consuming rice daily can lead to health concerns depending on portion size, type of rice, and your overall lifestyle and metabolism.
White rice is high in carbohydrates, which can cause a rapid rise in blood glucose. This may be risky for those managing diabetes or insulin resistance.
Rice is calorie-dense, and eating it every day, especially in large quantities, can result in gradual weight gain if not balanced with activity.
Rice plants absorb more arsenic from soil and water than other grains. Long-term exposure to arsenic may increase cancer risk.
Frequent rice consumption may lead to digestive issues like constipation, gas, and bloating—especially if not paired with fibrous foods.
White rice is low in essential nutrients like fiber and protein, which are key for muscle health and keeping energy levels steady.
Eating rice daily may increase the risk of cardiovascular issues such as high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attack—particularly if combined with a sedentary lifestyle.
To avoid these risks, eat rice in moderation, opt for brown or red rice, and rotate it with other whole grains like millet, quinoa, and oats.