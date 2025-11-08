Jaggery And Honey: Which One Is Truly Healthier?

In India, both jaggery and honey are cherished as natural sweeteners that add flavour and goodness to food while offering various health benefits.
While jaggery is crafted from concentrated sugarcane juice, honey is produced by bees using the nectar of flowers, making both naturally derived and minimally refined.
Let’s understand how jaggery and honey differ in terms of nutrition, energy, and their positive effects on overall well-being.
Raw honey is less processed and provides instant energy, while jaggery releases energy slowly, keeping you active for longer periods.
Jaggery is a powerhouse of iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium, vital minerals that support blood health and bone strength.
Honey is packed with vitamin C, B6, and powerful antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress and enhance overall vitality.
Jaggery helps purify the blood and is especially beneficial for those dealing with anaemia due to its high iron content.
Honey is known for its immunity-boosting properties and has long been valued in Ayurveda for fighting seasonal infections.
Consuming jaggery after meals aids digestion, while honey helps soothe the stomach and alleviate acidity naturally.