9 Bedtime Teas That Naturally Help You Sleep Better

November 6, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Chamomile Tea

A gentle herbal tea known for its calming and mild sedative properties that relax the mind and promote better sleep quality.

Green Tea

Rich in L-theanine, green tea helps calm the nerves and balance caffeine’s effects, promoting relaxation and restful sleep when consumed in moderation.

Lavender Tea

With its soothing aroma and natural calming compounds, lavender tea reduces stress and anxiety, helping you drift off peacefully.

Ginseng Tea

This adaptogenic herb helps regulate stress hormones and promotes relaxation, supporting deeper and more restorative sleep.

Valerian Root Tea

A natural sedative that eases anxiety and improves sleep quality, making it one of the most effective herbal teas for insomnia relief.

Matcha Tea

Though energising, matcha’s L-theanine content promotes calm focus and relaxation, helping reduce stress and support smoother sleep transitions.

Passionflower Tea

Known for its mild sedative effects, passionflower tea calms the nervous system and reduces anxiety, aiding in better sleep.

Ginkgo Biloba Tea:

This antioxidant-rich tea may enhance relaxation by influencing GABA activity in the brain, improving mood and promoting peaceful sleep.

Rooibos Tea:

Naturally caffeine-free, rooibos helps lower stress hormone levels like cortisol, easing tension and encouraging sound sleep.

