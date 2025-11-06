9 Bedtime Teas That Naturally Help You Sleep Better

A gentle herbal tea known for its calming and mild sedative properties that relax the mind and promote better sleep quality.
Rich in L-theanine, green tea helps calm the nerves and balance caffeine’s effects, promoting relaxation and restful sleep when consumed in moderation.
With its soothing aroma and natural calming compounds, lavender tea reduces stress and anxiety, helping you drift off peacefully.
This adaptogenic herb helps regulate stress hormones and promotes relaxation, supporting deeper and more restorative sleep.
A natural sedative that eases anxiety and improves sleep quality, making it one of the most effective herbal teas for insomnia relief.
Though energising, matcha’s L-theanine content promotes calm focus and relaxation, helping reduce stress and support smoother sleep transitions.
Known for its mild sedative effects, passionflower tea calms the nervous system and reduces anxiety, aiding in better sleep.
This antioxidant-rich tea may enhance relaxation by influencing GABA activity in the brain, improving mood and promoting peaceful sleep.
Naturally caffeine-free, rooibos helps lower stress hormone levels like cortisol, easing tension and encouraging sound sleep.