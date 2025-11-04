7 Reasons To Avoid Black Coffee During Periods For Better Health

While black coffee is known for boosting energy and focus, it may not be the best choice during menstruation.
Black coffee is often praised for aiding weight loss, improving liver function, and boosting metabolism — but timing matters.
During periods, the body becomes more sensitive, and caffeine intake can interfere with natural hormonal balance.
Caffeine acts as a diuretic, reducing hydration and often worsening headaches during menstruation.
Caffeine constricts blood vessels, which may increase menstrual cramps and abdominal pain.
Excess coffee during periods can disturb hormonal harmony, leading to mood fluctuations.
Caffeine overstimulates the nervous system, causing irritability, anxiety, and heightened stress during menstruation.
Periods naturally drain energy, and coffee’s temporary boost often leads to post-caffeine fatigue.
Black coffee close to bedtime can interrupt sleep cycles, leaving you tired and restless during periods.
Drinking black coffee during periods can lead to discomfort and worsen symptoms like cramps or fatigue.