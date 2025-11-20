5 People Who Should Never Eat Custard Apple

Custard apple (sitaphal) is a delicious seasonal fruit packed with essential nutrients, but it may not be suitable for all age groups or health conditions.
This fruit is rich in vitamin C, iron, calcium, potassium, antioxidants and fibre, making it a powerhouse of energy and immunity-boosting nutrients.
Despite its benefits, custard apple can trigger health issues for certain individuals due to its high sugar, calorie density, and heavy texture.
Before adding it to your diet, here’s a quick look at the groups of people who should eat this fruit with caution—or avoid it completely.
Sitaphal contains high natural sugar, which can lead to sudden spikes in blood glucose levels, making it risky for diabetics.
The fruit is calorie-dense and sugary, which may lead to rapid weight gain if eaten frequently or in large portions.
Overconsumption may increase cholesterol levels and put extra pressure on the heart, making it unsuitable for those with cardiac concerns.
Some pregnant women may experience nausea, gas, or digestive discomfort after eating custard apple. Always consult a doctor before consuming.
Certain people may develop skin itching, rashes, swelling, or allergic reactions after eating custard apple. If symptoms appear, avoid the fruit immediately.