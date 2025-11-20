5 People Who Should Never Eat Custard Apple

November 20, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Nutritious But Not For Everyone:

Custard apple (sitaphal) is a delicious seasonal fruit packed with essential nutrients, but it may not be suitable for all age groups or health conditions.

Image Source: pexels

Loaded With Vitamins And Minerals:

This fruit is rich in vitamin C, iron, calcium, potassium, antioxidants and fibre, making it a powerhouse of energy and immunity-boosting nutrients.

Image Source: pexels

It Isn’t Universally Safe:

Despite its benefits, custard apple can trigger health issues for certain individuals due to its high sugar, calorie density, and heavy texture.

Image Source: pexels

People Who Should Avoid Sitaphal:

Before adding it to your diet, here’s a quick look at the groups of people who should eat this fruit with caution—or avoid it completely.

Image Source: Canva

1. Not Safe For People With Diabetes:

Sitaphal contains high natural sugar, which can lead to sudden spikes in blood glucose levels, making it risky for diabetics.

Image Source: pexels

2. Avoid If You Are Trying To Lose Weight:

The fruit is calorie-dense and sugary, which may lead to rapid weight gain if eaten frequently or in large portions.

Image Source: pexels

3. Risk For Heart Patients:

Overconsumption may increase cholesterol levels and put extra pressure on the heart, making it unsuitable for those with cardiac concerns.

Image Source: pexels

4. Pregnant Women Should Be Cautious:

Some pregnant women may experience nausea, gas, or digestive discomfort after eating custard apple. Always consult a doctor before consuming.

Image Source: pexels

5. Allergy-Prone Individuals Must Avoid It:

Certain people may develop skin itching, rashes, swelling, or allergic reactions after eating custard apple. If symptoms appear, avoid the fruit immediately.

Image Source: pexels

See More

6 Reasons You Should Eat Walnuts Daily

Winter Wellness Boost: 9 Reasons To Sip Mulethi-Tulsi Tea Every Morning

5 Sneaky Health Issues Behind Your Constantly Chapped Lips

6 Amazing Benefits You Get From Eating One Amla Daily