5 Sneaky Health Issues Behind Your Constantly Chapped Lips

November 17, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Most Delicate Part Of Your Face:

Our lips are one of the softest and most sensitive areas of the face. Because the skin here is so thin, it becomes dry much faster than other parts of the body.

No Natural Oil Or Sweat Glands:

Lips lack oil glands and sweat glands, which means they cannot produce natural moisture. This is why they tend to crack and dry out very easily.

Chapping May Signal A Health Issue:

If your lips remain chapped frequently, it could be more than just weather changes. Persistent dryness can point to certain deficiencies in the body.

What Deficiency Causes Dry Lips?

Let’s understand which nutritional gaps or internal issues might be responsible for your lips drying out again and again.

1. Vitamin B And B12 Deficiency:

Lack of vitamin B complex, especially vitamin B12, can make the lips crack, peel, and become extremely dry. It is one of the most common hidden causes.

2. Dehydration Shows Up On Your Lips First:

When the body is dehydrated, the lips are usually the first to reflect it. They start to feel tight, flaky, and rough due to lack of water.

3. Dryness Linked To Anaemia:

In cases of anemia, the lips can appear pale and lose moisture quickly. This happens due to reduced hemoglobin levels and poor blood circulation.

4. Vitamin C Deficiency:

Low levels of vitamin C may lead to pigmentation, cracking, and dullness of the lips. It affects collagen production, making the lips fragile.

5. Low Moisture Lock Worsens Dryness:

When your skin barrier is weak and cannot retain moisture, the lips lose hydration rapidly and become dry regardless of how much lip balm you use.

