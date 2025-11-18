Winter Wellness Boost:

9 Reasons To Sip Mulethi-Tulsi Tea Every Morning

November 18, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Boosts Immunity:

The antioxidant-rich blend of mulethi and tulsi helps strengthen the immune system, keeping common winter infections at bay.

Soothes Cough and Cold:

Mulethi calms throat irritation while tulsi helps clear congestion, offering quick relief from winter coughs and colds.

Keeps the Body Warm:

This herbal tea generates natural warmth, improving circulation and helping you stay comfortable in chilly weather.

Improves Digestion:

Mulethi supports digestion and tulsi reduces bloating, helping your stomach stay light and active during winter.

Reduces Stress:

Tulsi’s adaptogenic properties and mulethi’s calming effect help relax the mind and ease everyday stress.

Supports Liver Health:

Regular consumption helps in gentle detoxification and may support healthy cholesterol levels.

Eases Respiratory Issues:

The herbs work together to open airways, making breathing easier for those dealing with winter allergies or congestion.

Relieves Throat Pain:

Its soothing nature reduces throat inflammation, offering quick comfort during cold mornings.

Enhances Winter Wellness:

A warm cup boosts circulation and keeps the body energized, making it an ideal winter morning ritual.

