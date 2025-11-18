9 Reasons To Sip Mulethi-Tulsi Tea Every Morning
The antioxidant-rich blend of mulethi and tulsi helps strengthen the immune system, keeping common winter infections at bay.
Mulethi calms throat irritation while tulsi helps clear congestion, offering quick relief from winter coughs and colds.
This herbal tea generates natural warmth, improving circulation and helping you stay comfortable in chilly weather.
Mulethi supports digestion and tulsi reduces bloating, helping your stomach stay light and active during winter.
Tulsi’s adaptogenic properties and mulethi’s calming effect help relax the mind and ease everyday stress.
Regular consumption helps in gentle detoxification and may support healthy cholesterol levels.
The herbs work together to open airways, making breathing easier for those dealing with winter allergies or congestion.
Its soothing nature reduces throat inflammation, offering quick comfort during cold mornings.
A warm cup boosts circulation and keeps the body energized, making it an ideal winter morning ritual.