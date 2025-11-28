6 Reasons Jaggery Is A Must-Have Food During Delhi’s Pollution Spike

November 28, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: ABPLIVE AI

Delhi’s Air Quality Continues To Worsen:

Since Diwali, pollution levels across Delhi-NCR have been rising rapidly, making the air increasingly hazardous for daily life.

Image Source: PTI

AQI Above 500 Despite Precautions:

Even after precautionary measures and restrictions, the AQI in multiple parts of the city remains above 500, indicating severe pollution.

Image Source: PTI

Why Your Diet Matters In Polluted Weather:

When pollution peaks, strengthening your body from within becomes essential. A good diet helps your lungs and immunity cope better with toxic air.

Image Source: Canva

Add Jaggery For Better Protection:

There are certain foods like jaggery, that can support your respiratory system and reduce the impact of pollutants on the body. Including them daily can make a noticeable difference.

Image Source: Canva

1. A Traditional Cleanser For The Lungs:

Jaggery is one of the most beneficial foods during high-pollution days. It naturally helps the body flush out toxins and reduces irritation caused by smog.

Image Source: Pinterest/realfood2012

2. Helps Ease Smog-Related Discomfort:

Regularly eating jaggery may reduce the risk of problems triggered by pollution, such as coughing, throat irritation, and respiratory discomfort.

Image Source: Pinterest/mensxp

3. Anti-Allergic Properties Support Asthma Patients:

Experts claim that jaggery has anti-allergic qualities, making it helpful for people dealing with asthma or breathing difficulties during smog season.

Image Source: Pinterest/gardenpicnatural

4. Rich Source Of Iron For Better Blood Health:

Packed with iron, jaggery helps maintain healthy hemoglobin levels, which is crucial when your body is exposed to polluted air.

Image Source: Pinterest/organicbite

5. Helps Clear Respiratory Passages:

Jaggery acts as a natural decongestant. It helps loosen mucus stuck in the respiratory tract, making it easier for the body to expel pollutants, dust, and harmful particles trapped in the lungs and throat.

Image Source: Pinterest/sinfullyspicy

6. Boosts Immunity Against Pollution-Related Infections:

Air pollution weakens the immune system, increasing the risk of frequent colds, coughs, and throat infections. Jaggery is rich in minerals and antioxidants that help strengthen immunity.

Image Source: Pinterest/177milkstreet

See More

6 Food Combinations You Should Never Eat With Milk

6 Ways Late-Night Mobile Use Secretly Damages Your Brain And Sleep

6 Reasons You Should Eat Raw Onions With Your Meals

9 Powerful Benefits Of Eating Sweet Potatoes You Should Know