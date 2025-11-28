6 Reasons Jaggery Is A Must-Have Food During Delhi’s Pollution Spike

Since Diwali, pollution levels across Delhi-NCR have been rising rapidly, making the air increasingly hazardous for daily life.
Even after precautionary measures and restrictions, the AQI in multiple parts of the city remains above 500, indicating severe pollution.
When pollution peaks, strengthening your body from within becomes essential. A good diet helps your lungs and immunity cope better with toxic air.
There are certain foods like jaggery, that can support your respiratory system and reduce the impact of pollutants on the body. Including them daily can make a noticeable difference.
Jaggery is one of the most beneficial foods during high-pollution days. It naturally helps the body flush out toxins and reduces irritation caused by smog.
Regularly eating jaggery may reduce the risk of problems triggered by pollution, such as coughing, throat irritation, and respiratory discomfort.
Experts claim that jaggery has anti-allergic qualities, making it helpful for people dealing with asthma or breathing difficulties during smog season.
Packed with iron, jaggery helps maintain healthy hemoglobin levels, which is crucial when your body is exposed to polluted air.
Jaggery acts as a natural decongestant. It helps loosen mucus stuck in the respiratory tract, making it easier for the body to expel pollutants, dust, and harmful particles trapped in the lungs and throat.
Air pollution weakens the immune system, increasing the risk of frequent colds, coughs, and throat infections. Jaggery is rich in minerals and antioxidants that help strengthen immunity.