6 Food Combinations You Should Never Eat With Milk

November 26, 2025
Why Milk Needs Careful Pairing:

Milk is considered one of the most nutritious parts of our daily diet. It provides strength, promotes growth, and supports overall health when consumed properly.

Packed With Essential Nutrients:

Milk is rich in calcium, protein and vitamin D—nutrients that help strengthen bones and improve immunity. But pairing milk with the wrong foods can be harmful.

Not Everything Goes With Milk:

Many people are unaware that milk should not be consumed with all types of foods. Some combinations can disturb digestion and trigger unwanted reactions.

Foods You Should Never Pair With Milk:

Let’s take a look at the foods that should never be eaten with milk and understand why these combinations may negatively affect your body.

1. Citrus Fruits:

Oranges, lemons, guavas and other sour fruits can curdle milk in the stomach, leading to indigestion, bloating and discomfort.

2. Fish:

According to Ayurveda, consuming milk and fish together can disrupt digestion and may trigger skin blemishes, allergies or rashes.

3. Salt:

The combination of milk and salty foods can interfere with digestion and weaken the body’s metabolic process, leading to heaviness and discomfort.

4. Pickles:

Eating pickles with milk can cause acidity and gas problems as the fermentation and spices clash with milk’s cooling nature.

5. Onion:

Consuming onions with milk is considered harmful because it can increase body heat and toxins, leading to digestive imbalance.

6. Radish:

Intake of milk and radish together may cause skin allergies, itching or boils due to their opposing properties, which disrupt body balance.

