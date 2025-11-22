6 Reasons You Should Eat Raw Onions With Your Meals

For many people, a plate of Indian food feels incomplete without raw onions. Whether served as a side or salad, they add crunch, flavour, and freshness to traditional meals.
From dal-roti to parathas and dal tadka, raw onions are almost always served on the side. They elevate the taste of even the simplest dishes and are a familiar part of Indian dining.
Many people enjoy raw onions, but have you ever wondered whether they’re truly beneficial or could sometimes be harmful? Understanding their nutritional impact is important for everyday health.
The fibre and prebiotics present in raw onions support healthy digestion. They nourish gut bacteria, reduce constipation, and promote smoother digestive functioning.
Raw onions contain vitamin C along with powerful antioxidants. These nutrients strengthen immunity, protect against infections, and support overall wellness.
Raw onions also have natural cooling properties. They help regulate body temperature and may protect against heatstroke during extremely hot weather.
Sulfur compounds and flavonoids in onions play a role in balancing blood sugar. They may support better glucose control, especially when included sensibly in daily meals.
Raw onions can improve heart health by lowering bad cholesterol and improving circulation. Their antioxidants also help reduce inflammation that affects cardiovascular function.
Onions are a good source of potassium, a mineral known for lowering high blood pressure. It supports heart function and helps maintain a healthy fluid balance in the body.