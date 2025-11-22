6 Reasons You Should Eat Raw Onions With Your Meals

November 22, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Why Raw Onions Feel Essential With Indian Meals:

For many people, a plate of Indian food feels incomplete without raw onions. Whether served as a side or salad, they add crunch, flavour, and freshness to traditional meals.

Image Source: pexels

A Staple With Everyday Foods:

From dal-roti to parathas and dal tadka, raw onions are almost always served on the side. They elevate the taste of even the simplest dishes and are a familiar part of Indian dining.

Image Source: pexels

Are Raw Onions Actually Good For You?

Many people enjoy raw onions, but have you ever wondered whether they’re truly beneficial or could sometimes be harmful? Understanding their nutritional impact is important for everyday health.

Image Source: pexels

1. Improve Digestion Naturally:

The fibre and prebiotics present in raw onions support healthy digestion. They nourish gut bacteria, reduce constipation, and promote smoother digestive functioning.

Image Source: pexels

2. Packed With Vitamin C And Antioxidants:

Raw onions contain vitamin C along with powerful antioxidants. These nutrients strengthen immunity, protect against infections, and support overall wellness.

Image Source: pexels

3. Helps Prevent Heatstroke:

Raw onions also have natural cooling properties. They help regulate body temperature and may protect against heatstroke during extremely hot weather.

Image Source: Canva

4. Regulates Blood Sugar Levels:

Sulfur compounds and flavonoids in onions play a role in balancing blood sugar. They may support better glucose control, especially when included sensibly in daily meals.

Image Source: Canva

5. Supports Heart Health And Lowers Cholesterol:

Raw onions can improve heart health by lowering bad cholesterol and improving circulation. Their antioxidants also help reduce inflammation that affects cardiovascular function.

Image Source: pexels

6. Control High Blood Pressure:

Onions are a good source of potassium, a mineral known for lowering high blood pressure. It supports heart function and helps maintain a healthy fluid balance in the body.

Image Source: Canva

See More

9 Powerful Benefits Of Eating Sweet Potatoes You Should Know

5 People Who Should Never Eat Custard Apple

6 Reasons You Should Eat Walnuts Daily

Winter Wellness Boost: 9 Reasons To Sip Mulethi-Tulsi Tea Every Morning